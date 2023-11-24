EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX eke out weekly gains; Argentina stocks outperform peers

By Shubham Batra and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks slipped on Friday, hurt by Brazilian losses, but Argentina's Merval index outperformed peers and was set to log its best week ever after election of Javier Milei as Argentina's president.

Both the broader Latin American stocks and currency indexes were set to rise slightly on a weekly basis, the second straight week of gains for both, as the dollar remained weak on expectations that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS slid 0.6% on the day, led by a 0.8% decline in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP.

Brazilian stocks slipped after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vetoed a bill which was set to extend a payroll tax exemption to some 17 sectors until 2027. Most of Bovespa's sub-sector indexes were in the red.

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said the government will introduce a set of measures to help the sectors affected by the veto.

Elsewhere, Argentina's S&P Merval index .MERV soared 4.3% and hit a record high. The index is on track to log weekly gains of 42%.

Continuing his signature campaign pledge, Argentina's President-elect Javier Mileisaid on Friday the closure of the country's central bank was a "non-negotiable matter," according to a statement his office posted on social media platform X.

Goldman Sachs said in a note on Friday, "We remain attentive to any economic policy announcement by elected-president Milei, as well as his appointment of the next finance minister."

MSCI's index tracking regional currencies was about flat against the dollar, .MILA00000CUS, on track for weekly gains of 0.4%.

Colombia's peso COP= was the strongest regional performer, up 0.7%.

Mexico's peso MXN= climbed 0.4% against the greenback after data showed Mexico's economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter from the previous quarter, slightly above preliminary estimates a month ago and a Refinitiv poll showing 0.9%.

Brazil's real BRL=, BRBY gained 0.1% against the dollar, while Chile's peso rose 0.2%.

Both the currencies were supported by steady oil prices, with the Brent crude futures hovering above $81 a barrel on Friday as traders awaited next week's OPEC+ meeting, which could bring some kind of agreement on output cuts in 2024.

More broadly, indexes tracking global emerging market stocks .MSCIEF and currencies .MIEM00000CUS both gained 0.4% on the week, with November looking to be a strong month for the asset class.

Brazil's PetrobrasPETR4.SAreversed earlier losses, rising 0.3% after the company said it will boost investments to around $102 billion within the 2024-2028 period.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

980.80

-0.74

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2457.94

-0.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125559.71

-0.8

Mexico IPC .MXX

53139.05

0.15

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5776.74

-0.52

Argentina MerVal .MERV

916965.62

4.323

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1131.17

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8985

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1189

0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.7

0.15

Colombia peso COP=

4037.12

0.65

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7205

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

357.5500

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

975

7.18

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Richard Chang)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.