EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX dive as Credit Suisse triggers banking rout

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 15 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies of major Latin American countries tumbled on Wednesday as a plunge in shares of Swiss lender Credit Suisse in the aftermath of the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank renewed fears of a global banking sector rout.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which houses most of Latin America's biggest banks, slid 2.1%. Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA and BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA fell between 1% and 3%.

Shares of banks in Mexico also fell, with Banorte GFNORTEO.MX, Banregio RA.MX and Banco Del Bajio BBAJIOO.MX down more than 3% each.

The broader MSCI Latin America stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS fell 3.0%.

Embattled Credit SuisseCSGN.S slid to a new low and was on course to shed a quarter of its value after its largest shareholder said it could not provide any more support, renewing investor concerns about stresses within the sector triggered by Silicon Valley Bank's failure last week.

"Credit Suisse is in principle a much bigger concern for the global economy than the regional US banks which were in the firing line last week," said Andrew Kenningham, an economist at Capital Economics.

"Credit Suisse has a much larger balance sheet than SVB and is much more globally inter-connected, with multiple subsidiaries outside Switzerland including in the U.S... Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem but a global one."

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= dropped 1.1%, Mexico's peso MXN= slid almost 2%, and Colombia's peso COP= was down 1.5% as the dollar strengthened in a rush to safe-havens.

Intensifying the selloff even more were falls in prices of commodities such as oil and copper, which central and south American countries export heavily.

Oil hit its lowest in more than a year, before paring back some declines, while copper prices fell pushing the Chilean peso CLP= down over 2%.

Separately, Tech startups in Latin America are struggling to find banking alternatives after the crash of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the few banks that offered much-needed dollar accounts and catered to the specific needs of the sector.

Among other emerging markets, Central European currencies fell with the Hungarian forint EURHUF= leading declines in the region, softening 1.7% against the euro.

Pakistan's government eurobonds slumped after clashes between police and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1503 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

943.55

-0.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2062.15

-2.96

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100757.98

-2.11

Mexico IPC .MXX

52066.64

-1.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5221.93

-1.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

212170.44

-3.754

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1126.46

-2.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3050

-0.91

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9600

-1.95

Chile peso CLP=CL

820.9

-2.20

Colombia peso COP=

4816.49

-1.64

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8075

-0.55

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

202.5200

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

371

1.62

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.