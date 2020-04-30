US Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, FX decline; Pemex's steep loss deepens Mexico's woes

Contributors
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Latin American currencies dropped on Thursday, and were set to end the month lower as continued signs of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak added to concerns over stability in regional economies.

There will be no Latam-focused emerging market report on Friday, May 1, on account of the Labour Day holiday; coverage will be resumed on Monday, May 4

April 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies dropped on Thursday, and were set to end the month lower as continued signs of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak added to concerns over stability in regional economies.

Brazil's real BRBY and Mexico's peso MXN= fell about 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Latin American currencies were also seen underperforming over the month in comparison to their emerging market peers.

The MSCI's index of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was set to fall around 3% in April, while a broader index of developing world currencies <.MIEM00000CUS was set to add 0.5%.

Latin American stock markets retreated for the day. Like currencies, they were set to underperform their broader emerging market peers in April.

The MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS eyed a 5% gain in April, while an index of broader developing world stocks .MSCIEF was set to add 9%.

A swath of weak economic data from the developed world had bought with it fresh risk aversion, adding to existing concerns that many Latin American economies lacked the fiscal strength to combat the coronavirus.

Data showed Mexico's economy was set to mark its sharpest quarterly contraction since 2009, although the preliminary figures were slightly better than expected.

"Mexico stands to suffer the severest slow-down in Latin America and it looks as though Banxico is now ready to favour growth over currency stability," ING analysts wrote in a note.

Adding to Mexico's woes, state oil company Pemex, hammered by crashing crude prices and a sharp depreciation of the Mexican peso, on Thursday posted a multibillion-dollar quarterly loss that was far wider than losses a year earlier.

In Brazil, data showed the unemployment rate in rose to 12.2% in the three months to March, its biggest rise in three years, even as the full impact of the coronavirus was yet to be reflected.

"President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the economy and cabinet departures have added a political risk premium to the BRL, which may remain embedded during 2Q20," ING analysts wrote.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP fell 3.5%, dragged lower by a more than 7% drop in Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, one of the country's largest lenders.

The bank's first-quarter profit missed expectations, while its provisions for expected loan losses soared.

Mexican .MXX and Chilean .SPIPSA stocks fell more than 1% each.

In Argentina, the country risk tightened 539 basis points to 3,449 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper on Thursday, amid speculation over the government's upcoming bond restructuring, traders said.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1903 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

922.57

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1652.67

-3.33

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

80230.96

-3.53

Mexico IPC .MXX

36149.19

-1.96

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3966.76

-1.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

32582.01

-1.817

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1143.72

-0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4508

-1.80

Mexico peso MXN=D2

24.0340

-1.23

Chile peso CLP=CL

835.2

-0.05

Colombia peso COP=

3956.43

-0.95

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.372

-0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

66.8300

-0.12

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular