EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, forex gain against dollar as investors eye Fed clarity

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Latin American equities gained on Monday, with a rise in most regional indexes, and currencies in the region turned higher against the dollar, as investors remained alert over the Middle East conflict.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS added 1.3% while Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS reversed losses to rise 0.5% against the dollar. FRX/

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX both rose 0.9%.

Investors are awaiting speeches from Federal Reserve policymakers this week to judge the trajectory of U.S. interest rates, while also watching Middle East developments and their potential impact on oil prices.

"U.S. bond market volatility has had a significant impact on Brazilian & Mexican markets, those markets' vulnerability to continued uncertainty about Fed policy will persist," TS Lombard analysts wrote in a note.

The Brazilian real BRL= advanced nearly 1% after a central bank poll showed private sector economists now expect the country's inflation to end 2023 at the upper limit of its target range of 4.75%, and its central bank director reiterated the bank's consensus on the current pace of interest rate cuts.

"The central bank, as I see it, is still quite unlikely to move away from their current pace of cuts," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist and strategist at Scotiabank.

Separately, shares of Brazilian retailer GPA PCAR3.SA jumped 9.2% after the local retailer announced that its board of directors also approved the sale of its remaining stake in Éxito to Grupo Calleja.

Mexican peso MXN= was also among the region's top gainers, adding 0.9%, while Chile's peso CLP= dipped 0.6%.

Colombia's peso COP= inched 0.1% lower in thin offshore trading as local markets were closed for a public holiday.

Elsewhere in the region, the Biden administration agreed to ease U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry if Venezuela would allow a "competitive, internationally monitored" presidential election in 2024, the Washington Post reported.

Over the weekend, business heir Daniel Noboawon Ecuador's presidential election, boosting the country's bonds.

In other emerging markets, Israel's shekel ILS=weakened further, touching four per U.S. dollar for the first time since 2015.

Poland's currency and stock market EURPLN=, PLN=.MWIG40 rallied as former European Council President Donald Tusk looked to be in pole position to be the country's next leader.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

947.47

-0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2258.30

1.37

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116807.78

0.91

Mexico IPC .MXX

49819.52

0.89

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5853.21

1.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

760673.75

6.159

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1116.29

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0350

1.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.8975

0.92

Chile peso CLP=CL

947.4

-0.69

Colombia peso COP=

4240

-0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8484

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

5.21

