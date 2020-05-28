EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall; Unemployment spike pressures Brazil's real

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

May 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks retreated from recent gains on Thursday amid escalating U.S.-China tensions, while Brazil's real snapped a six-day winning streak after unemployment surgeddue to the coronavirus.

Brazil's real BRBY slid more than 1% after gaining about 7.5% against the dollar over the last six sessions.

Data on Thursday showed Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 12.6% in the three months to April, underlining the impact of the coronavirus health crisis but coming in lower than a Reuters poll of economists of 13.3%.[nL1N2DA0Q0]

"We expect Brazil to experience a sharp contraction of activity in 2020, concentrated in 1H2020, which is likely to lead to a significant further deterioration of the already weak labor market," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

China's parliament approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could erode its freedoms and jeopardise its role as a global financial hub.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he believed China had undermined Hong Kong's autonomy so fundamentally that the territory no longer qualified for special treatment under U.S. law.

Investors weighed the situation against the potential for an economic recovery, given that Sino-U.S. tensions could spill over into a renewed trade war and further unsettle global growth.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP eased from 11-week highs, while Chilean stocks .SPIPSA were set for the sharpest drop in two weeks. Mexican shares .MXX fell for the first time in five sessions, down 0.5%.

The MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell slightly from its strongest level in 2-1/2 months.

On the other hand, commodity-linked currencies took some support from stronger prices.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.7%, while Colombia's currency COP= stayed near three-month highs on a bump in oil prices. Rising copper prices buoyed top producer Chile's peso CLP=. O/RMET/L

Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank, said "it still seems likely that if the market will once again focus on the aspect of the trade relations it will instinctively tend towards USD strength."

Argentine stocks .MERV shed 3%, while the peso ARS= fell 0.3% to a new record low amid continued concerns over the country's ability to manage its sovereign debt obligations.

A Reuters poll showed this year will be the worst for many world stock markets in nearly a decade at least, although a majority of equity strategists polled say top indexes will not revisit lows struck in March following an explosive rally since then.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1914 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

927.75

0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1806.65

-0.46

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

87680.91

-0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

36700.44

-0.51

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3658.22

-2.95

Argentina MerVal .MERV

39116.84

-3.252

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1086.37

-0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3415

-1.14

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.1481

0.63

Chile peso CLP=CL

807.8

1.68

Colombia peso COP=

3698.48

0.88

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4367

0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

68.4400

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sonya Hepinstall)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.