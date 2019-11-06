EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall, tepid response to oil auctions hit Brazil's real

By Sruthi Shankar and Agamoni Ghosh

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday after a report said a trade deal between the United States and China could be delayed, while Brazil's real was knocked lower by underwhelming response to a closely watched auction of oil exploration blocs.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.6% after a Reuters report said signing the deal could be delayed until December as terms and venue were not yet finalised.

The Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.5%, with shares in food processor JBS SA JBSS3.SA extending losses for a second day after a top prosecutor requested the annulment of plea bargain deals previously signed with former executives of the company.

Stocks in Chile .SPIPSA and Colombia .IGBC also fell but Mexico's IPC index .MXX bucked the trend to climb 0.2% higher.

Among currencies, Brazil's real .BVSP stood out, down nearly 2%, after the country's biggest-ever oil auction that was expected to attract foreign investors received tepid response.

A Petrobras consortium, including Chinese state-run companies CNOOC and CNODC won the massive Buzios oil block, without any rival bids as the lack of competition underscored the costly terms of the blockbuster oil round.

Flavio Serrano, a senior economist at Haitong Bank, said investors had expected more participation from foreign firms and were disappointed with the results.

If all the areas had received a bid, Brazil's government could have netted 106.5 billion reais ($26.7 billion) in signing bonuses, offering breathing space for a tight federal budget and cementing Brazil's ascendance as Latin America's oil powerhouse.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 1%, while the Mexican peso MXN= rose marginally taking advantage of a weaker dollar.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 18:53 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1067.09

-0.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2769.82

-1.72

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108117.92

-0.55

Mexico IPC .MXX

43706.42

0.22

Chile SPIPSA .SPISA

4599.94

-2.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

35409.55

-3.961

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

13460.16

-0.79

Currencies

Latest

daily % change

Brazil real BRL=

4.0768

-2.07

Mexico peso MXN=

19.1750

0.13

Chile peso CLP=

741

1.04

Colombia peso COP=

3336

-0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.339

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.6500

0.09

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh and Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Giles Elgood)

