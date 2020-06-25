EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall on virus woes; Mexican peso weak before rate move

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks were bogged down on Thursday by a rise in coronavirus cases in the region, while the Mexican peso underperformed on bets of more monetary easing ahead of a central bank meeting later in the day.

The peso MXN= slipped 0.3% against the dollar, as investors expected the Bank of Mexico to cut the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.0% in a bid to alleviate the pandemic's economic pain.

"The Mexican central bank (Banxico) is likely to continue its rate cut cycle today; by now the key rate in Mexico is much higher than in many other emerging market countries," said

You-Na Park-Heger, FX and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

"It is quite possible that the central bank will even provide an indication in its statement that it has almost reached the end of the rate cut cycle. If that were to be the case, the peso might benefit."

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.3% on Thursday and has fallen 32% this year, with the region emerging as a new global coronavirus hot spot and investors questioning the pace of any recovery.

Researchers said the death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America is expected to rocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities.

The Brazilian real BRBY fell 0.3% after the central bank slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 6.4% from zero due to the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of this year remains unusually high.

The Chilean peso CLP= strengthened against the dollar, price of copper, the country's biggest export, pushing higher as a surge in coronavirus cases fueled worries about mine shutdowns and shortages. MET/L

Chilean state miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, on Wednesday reported the death of a third worker from the new coronavirus.

In Argentina, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said the country is working with its creditors to reach a debt restructuring deal after talks stalled, though there is still distance to cover in economic and legal terms.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1356 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1002.60

-0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1902.64

-1.29

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

94683.56

0.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

37850.91

-0.15

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4008.52

-0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1120.42

-0.45

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3394

-0.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.8283

-0.22

Chile peso CLP=CL

814.1

0.53

Colombia peso COP=

3732.02

-0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5058

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.1500

-0.07

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

