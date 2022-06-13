EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall for seventh session, king dollar slams FX

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

June 13 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks pared early losses but stayed near one-month lows on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Chinafueled concerns about economic growth, and investors feared more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS declined 3.9% after briefly touching early January levels.

Currencies <.MILA00000CUS> slipped 2.1% to their lowest levels in four weeks, led by a 2.3% drop in Brazil's real BRL=.

Beijing's most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" COVID-19 outbreak that emerged at a bar in a nightlife and shopping area last week.

"With growth expectations in China moderating, we're seeing demand expectations moderating as well and that's having a dampening effect on Latam currencies," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB.

"Another factor that is dampening risk appetite is high inflation caused by rising food and energy prices that will put pressure on public finances. Brazil really does not have the fiscal space to counter and alleviate rising prices without risking the sustainability of its public finance."

Miner Vale SA VALE3.SA fell 3.3% and dragged Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP lower as iron ore prices came under pressure on fears of dampening demand in the world's top steel producer China. IRONORE/

Hotter-than-expected inflation data released on Friday pushed traders to price in a total of 175 basis point (bps) in interest rate hikes by September by the Fed, with many expecting a bigger-than-estimated 75 bps rate increase on June 15.

The safe-haven dollar =USD climbed towards new two-decade highs supported by fears of a global economic slowdown and bets on steep Fed rate hikes, ramping up the pressure on regional currencies. FRX/

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 2.4% against the dollar.

Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday the central bank was likely to raise its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its next meeting scheduled for June 23, according to local media.

Mexico's main stock index .MXX declined 0.8%, with discount airline Volaris VOLARA.MX down 3% as recession fears slammed travel and leisure stocks.

The Colombian peso COP=, Chilean peso CLP= and Peruvian sol PEN= fell between 0.3% and 1.5%.

Elsewhere, the Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX approached multi-year peaks, after its central bank cut its key interest rate by 150 basis points to its pre-crisis level of 9.5% and Moscow eased some capital controls.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1015.78

-3.68

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2155.56

-3.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102758.17

-2.58

Mexico IPC .MXX

48579.77

0.22

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5128.77

-2.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87889.05

-1.405

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1503.05

-1.81

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1102

-2.38

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4684

-2.50

Chile peso CLP=CL

857.9

-1.61

Colombia peso COP=

3961.6

-0.67

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.737

0.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

122.2900

-0.40

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

213

-1.41

