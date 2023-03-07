EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks fall, currencies muted ahead of Powell's testimony

By Amruta Khandekar

March 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday, while currencies were muted, with investor focus squarely on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was flat by 1436 GMT, while stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS were down 0.3%.

Powell's two-day testimony will start at 10:00 am ET (1500 GMT) and is likely to shed light on how aggressive the U.S. central bank's future monetary tightening could be, after recent evidence of still sticky inflation and a robust labor market doused hopes of an end to rate hikes anytime soon.

Markets will "focus upon whether he (Powell) intimates openness to +25bps or +50bps on March 22nd and whether he reveals what either he and/or the committee may be leaning toward in terms of the terminal rate this cycle," Derek Holt, Vice-President of Scotiabank Economics wrote in a note.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.2% ahead of the Andean nation's inflation data for February due on Wednesday.

The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.7%, snapping a recent streak of gains.

The currency could struggle, with a recent scandal involving President Gustavo Petro's brother and eldest son and their alleged ties to drug traffickers adding to the political noise in the country, said Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"All this political volatility and uncertainty will persist during Mr. Petro’s presidency, and will keep the COP under pressure," said Abadia in a note.

The currency of Peru PEN=, the second-biggest exporter of copper after Chile, rose 0.2%.

Peru's mines are starting to transport their copper concentrate to ports for export once again after three months of protests that have snarled shipments, Energy and Mines Minister Oscar Vera said.

Mexico's peso MXN= was flat.

Weighing on the regional currencies index, the Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.6%.

The son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday added to debate over when, and whether, his father would return from self-imposed exile in Florida, tweeting that the former president would return next week but deleting the tweet a few minutes later.

Brazil's federal police said on Tuesday they were carrying out new raids as part of a probe into riots in January, in which Bolsonaro's supporters stormed government buildings.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

989.85

-0.39

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2223.07

-0.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104795.04

0.09

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5373.40

-1

Argentina MerVal .MERV

254911.95

0.748

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1238.26

0.21

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1798

-0.21

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0150

-0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

796.5

0.16

Colombia peso COP=

4733.26

-0.69

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.78

-0.55

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

199.6600

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

365

1.92

