EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks eye worst month since June as rate hike fears weigh

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Tuesday and were set for their worst monthly performance in eight months as fears of U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer slammed risky assets, while Colombia's peso slid after President Gustavo Petro announced a cabinet revamp.

The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.2% by 1850 GMT and was headed for a monthly loss of 5.9%.

The broader emerging markets equities index .MSCIEF slipped 0.4% and was down 6.6% this month, on track for its worst February performance since 2001.

Brazilian equities .BVSP slipped 0.1% on Tuesday, as shares of heavyweight state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA slid 2.3%.

Petrobras said it will reduce gasoline and diesel prices at its refineries from Wednesday, a move that will likely offset the resumption of federal taxes levied on fuels.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.4% against a firm dollar, even as data showed the country's gross debt continued its downward trajectory in January, while the consolidated public sector recorded a strong primary surplus.

The jobless rate in Latam's largest economy fell to 7.9% in the three months through December, statistics agency IBGE said, below market expectations.

Currencies in the region .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2%, after being pressured last week as signs of sticky inflation in the U.S. drove up speculation of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, fuelling gains in the dollar .DXY.

"This month was not so good in terms of risk sentiment. There was a sizable repricing in Fed hike expectations to now price in an additional three 25 bps hikes," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank.

The Colombian peso COP= fell 2.0%, snapping four straight days of gains.

"One of the primary drivers of the volatility in peso is the political risk associated with the Petro administration," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

"The selloff today is actually driven by some turnover in his cabinet... it just injects additional uncertainty into the Colombian policy platform that is going to be implemented."

Data showed the country's urban jobless rate fell slightly to 14.5% in January from 14.8% in the same month of 2022.

Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.6% and 0.7% respectively, tracking copper prices higher as speculators adjusted positions on hopes for a demand revival in top metals consumer China. MET/L

The Mexican peso MXN= also edged 0.2% higher.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government had reached agreement with Tesla Inc TSLA.O over the company's plan to build a new plant.

"The fact that there's this big project that's coming in from Tesla, it's good support for the view of investment in Mexico or the strength of the currency," Herrera said.

Elsewhere, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, as expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1850 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

963.82

-0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2196.60

-0.24

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105586.85

-0.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

52713.36

-0.57

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5391.42

0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

246774.86

-1.474

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1200.17

-0.5

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2183

-0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3400

0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.5

0.69

Colombia peso COP=

4856.68

-2.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7862

0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

197.1500

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

371

1.62

Latam stocks end Feb lowerhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ZulZ4a

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar Editing by Bernadette Baum, William Maclean)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

