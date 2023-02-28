EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks eye monthly declines on rate hike jitters

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Latam stocks were subdued on Tuesday and set for monthly declines as investors grappled with the prospect of U.S. interest rates staying higher for longer, while the currencies of Chile and Peru rose on firm copper prices.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.2% by 1503 GMT and was headed for monthly losses of 5.8%.

Limiting declines, Brazilian equities .BVSP rose 0.2% as shares of state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA climbed 1.7%.

Petrobras and the federal government are considering the possibility of the firm reducing fuel prices as a way to offset the resumption of taxes levied on fuel, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Currencies in the region .MILA00000CUS fell 0.1%, after being pressured last week as signs of sticky inflation in the U.S. drove up speculation of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, fuelling gains in the dollar .DXY.

"This month was not so good in terms of risk sentiment.There was a sizable repricing in Fed hike expectations to now price in an additional three 25 bps hikes," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank.

Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.3% and 0.4% respectively, tracking copper prices higher as speculators adjusted positions on hopes for a demand revival in top metals consumer China. [MET/l]

The Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.2%, even as data showed the country's gross debt continued its downward trajectory in January, while the consolidated public sector recorded a strong primary surplus.

The jobless rate in Latam's largest economy fell to 7.9% in the three months through December, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, below market expectations.

The Mexican peso MXN= also edged 0.2% higher.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his government had reached agreement with Tesla Inc TSLA.O over the company's plan to build a new plant in the northern city of Monterrey.

"The fact that there's this big project that's coming in from Tesla, it's good support for the view of investment in Mexico or the strength of the currency," Herrera said.

The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.9%, snapping four straight days of gains. Data showed the country's urban jobless rate fell slightly to 14.5% in January from 14.8% in the same month of 2022.

The Colombian government's health reform plan will cost from $1.86 billion to $2.64 billion each year for the next decade, the Finance Ministry said late on Monday.

Elsewhere, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, as expected.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1503 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

964.06

-0.33

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2196.06

-0.26

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105925.18

0.2

Mexico IPC .MXX

52741.39

-0.51

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5373.92

0.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

251621.68

0.462

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1210.02

0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2162

-0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3188

0.17

Chile peso CLP=CL

829.5

0.33

Colombia peso COP=

4802.94

-0.93

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7984

0.4

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

197.1700

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

1.61

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Bernadette Baum)

