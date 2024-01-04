EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks extend declines as Fed rate-cut timeline in doubt; Bovespa leads declines

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks extended declines for a third straight session on Thursday as investors digested U.S. economic data and the release of minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting to gauge the pace of potential interest rate cuts.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was down 0.7%, led by a 1.2% loss in Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP, bucking a rise in global shares. .MIWD00000PUS

Minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting released on Wednesday reflected a growing sense that inflation is under control among policymakers.

However, the minutes did not provide direct clues about when rate cuts might commence, and strong U.S. labor market data released on Thursday further tempered the likelihood of deep Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year. MKTS/GLOB

"I feel nothing too surprising came from the minutes. If anything, their dialogue, and notes seemed to share the general idea that the economy has been resilient, and they are yet to see any signs of deterioration," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex.

"In that case, it will really be a matter of 'wait-and-see' while interest rates may stay higher for longer than markets want to price-in," Perez added.

Latin American assets enjoyed a stellar end to 2023, their best in years. But this week optimism around early rate cuts has faded, pushing U.S. Treasury yields higher which dents the relative attractiveness of higher-risk returns from emerging markets.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP slid 1.2%, leading broader equity declines, with financial stocks leading losses. Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA shares fell 0.6% and Banco Bradesco BBDC4.SA lost 1%.

Brazil's services purchasing manager's index (PMI) fell in December, while producer prices also decreased in November. The central bank also reported that loan concessions in Brazil rose 2% in November

Mexican shares .MXX dropped 0.8%, while the peso MXN= slipped 0.2% after the release of minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting showed policymakers called for caution on rate cuts as inflation remains sticky.

Most currencies in the region fell against the dollar, though a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2% on the back of a 0.3% rise in Brazil's real. BRL=

The peso of Chile CLP=, the world's top copper producer, dropped 1%, tracking lower prices of the red metal, while the Colombian peso COP= fell 0.4%.

Among other regional bourses, Chile's IPSA index .SPIPSA fell 1%. Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP advanced 2.8%.

Argentina's Merval index .MERV climbed 3.3%, after a top court on Wednesday suspended a package of labor reforms decreed by new President Javier Milei last month.

Argentina's country risk climbed above 2,000 basis points for the first time since late November, traders reported.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1003.30

0.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2578.90

-0.73

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131345.59

-1.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

55285.85

-0.79

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6076.18

-1.03

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1004789.73

3.33

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1263.31

2.82

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9059

0.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0292

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

888.6

-0.96

Colombia peso COP=

3927.5

-0.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6948

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

811.7000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1000

0.50

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

