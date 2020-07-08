EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks edge up; Brazil's real leads FX gains on strong data

By Ambar Warrick

July 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real shot up on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data pointed to some recovery in Latin America's largest economy, while regional stocks edged higher.

The real BRBY added about 0.9% after data showed retail sales in the country grew 13.9% in May from the prior month, more than twice what was expected in a Reuters poll.

The reading reflected a pickup in economic activity, as the country steadily relaxed coronavirus-related lockdowns. Still, Brazil is the second worst stricken country by the pandemic in terms of the number of infections, behind only the United States.

"We expect retail sales activity to have reached bottom in April and to stage a gradual recovery in coming months in tandem with the relaxation of social distancing protocols and other measures to restrict movement and activity," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"However, a still very complex domestic COVID viral picture could undermine/weaken the pace of the forecasted recovery."

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, prompting some weakness in stocks and the real. On Wednesday, stocks .BVSP were up about 1.8%.

Chile's peso CLP= rose about 0.7%, extending gains into a third straight session on continued support from copper prices.

Concerns over copper supply from Chile, the world's top producer of the metal, have caused a large jump in prices. A perceived recovery in Chinese demand has also helped. MET/L

The peso largely shrugged off a drop in June consumer price inflation, as the coronavirus weighed heavily on individual spending.

The country, long hailed as one of Latin America´s most stable economies, was struck by the pandemic just as it was recovering from months of unrest over inequality.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA were flat.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose slightly versus the dollar. Petroleos Mexicanos, the country's debt-ridden oil and gas firm, said on Tuesday it will offer a swap for $22.4 billion worth of bonds maturing between 2027 and 2060 as it seeks to manage its massive debt load.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1067.11

1.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1987.37

0.95

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

99529.33

1.81

Mexico IPC .MXX

37978.11

0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4254.03

-0.09

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1133.91

0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3357

0.92

Mexico peso MXN=D2

22.7140

0.56

Chile peso CLP=CL

783.4

0.71

Colombia peso COP=

3618.78

0.16

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.5267

0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

70.9300

-0.07

