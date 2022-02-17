EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop on rising Russia-Ukraine tensions; Turkish lira slips

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Thursday and were on track to end a five-week winning streak over heightened geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while the Turkish lira fell after the central bank (CBRT) kept its policy rate steady despite a jump in inflation.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.5% with Brazilian .BVSP, Mexican .MXX and Chilean .SPIPSA shares all dropping between 1.1% and 2.2%.

In the latest development, U.S. President Joe Biden said there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine.

Separately, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service warned on Wednesday that inflation in Latin America will prompt central banks in the region to implement more interest rate hikes.

However, LatAm equities have gained 11.7% so far this year, outperforming a 7.7% decline in the S&P 500 index .SPX as analysts believe cheap valuations and strong commodity prices will help them negate the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates.

Meanwhile, among emerging currencies in Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Turkey's lira TRY= fell 0.2% against the dollar, after the CBRT kept rates unchanged at 14% for the second straight month, as expected.

"The downside risks to the economic outlook following heightened geopolitical risks and inflation sitting at 20-year highs - both of which scream for the loosening cycle to be paused, to not embolden further short-selling of the lira," said Ima Sammani, FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

Latin American currencies were mixed with Brazil's real BRBY, BRL=, Mexican MXN= and Argentine pesos ARS= down between 0.1% and 0.8%, while the Chilean CLP= and Colombian COP= pesos and the Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.3% and 0.8%.

Mexico lacks an "economic growth engine" for 2022, Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said. Speaking at a public event, Heath also said core inflation in Mexico was "persistent" and had a clear upward trajectory.

Argentina's central bank plans to raise the benchmark interest rate by 200-300 basis points amid stubbornly high inflation, an official source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1242.91

-0.1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2380.42

-1.6

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113772.80

-1.22

Mexico IPC .MXX

52773.46

-1.69

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4549.08

-2.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90248.21

-0.364

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1502.68

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1675

-0.1

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3070

-0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

794.9

0.26

Colombia peso COP=

3930.35

0.76

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7191

0.72

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.6700

-0.08

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

211

1.90

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes and Grant McCool)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

