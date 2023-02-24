EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop nearly 2% after hot U.S. inflation data, eye weekly declines

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks extended declines sharply on Friday after further evidence of persistent U.S. inflation spurred fears of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while regional currencies also dipped against a stronger dollar.

MSCI's index for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS fell 1.9% by 1453 GMT, and was headed for weekly declines of 2.3%.

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in January amid strong income growth, while inflation accelerated, supporting the case for the Fed to keep tightening monetary policy for longer.

"At the very minimum right now, the probabilities are quite high we're going to have three more quarter-point rate hikes at the next three (Fed) meetings," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP dropped 1%.

Broader emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 1.8% and were set to log their fourth straight week in the red, having lost momentum after a strong start to the year on fears of higher-for-longer rate hikes and geopolitical worries in the days leading up to the Ukraine war's first anniversary.

"Inflation in the U.S. may not entirely mean price pressures elsewhere like last year, but Latam will emerge with less losses as their post-pandemic realities fare better than the Asia-European landmass affected by war and natural disasters," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.9% as the dollar .DXY firmed, with the currency CLP= of the world's biggest copper producer Chile down 1.4% and leading declines among peers as prices of the red metal fell. MET/L.

Chile's peso was set for its biggest weekly fall since November last year.

The Brazilian real BRL= fell 1.1% after data showed its consumer prices rose by more than expected in the month to mid-February, with annual inflation remaining well above target.

However, in a bright spot, foreign direct investment in Brazil reached its highest level for January in five years, according to central bank data on Friday.

Mexico's peso MXN= edged 0.1% lower despite data showing the country's economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, slightly above forecasts.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, global financial crime watchdog FATF on Friday added South Africa to its "grey list" of countries under special scrutiny to implement standards to prevent money laundering and terrorism financing.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1453 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

970.17

-1.78

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2202.07

-1.9

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

106747.25

-0.79

Mexico IPC .MXX

52775.98

-0.58

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5310.78

-0.04

Argentina MerVal .MERV

247344.12

-0.267

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1196.18

0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1939

-1.17

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.4121

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

819.2

-1.32

Colombia peso COP=

4857

-0.03

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8098

-0.53

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

195.6900

-0.18

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

375

1.07

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.