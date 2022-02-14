EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks drop 1% on rising Russia-Ukraine jitters

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks dropped 1%, tracking Wall Street lower on Monday after rising geopolitical risks between Russia and Ukraine prompted a sell-off in riskier assets, while Mexico's peso outperformed on strong oil prices.

Wall Street indexes turned sharply lower on news the United States was closing its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine, in a possible harbinger of an imminent Russian invasion..N

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MILA00000PUS fell nearly 1% after gaining for five consecutive sessions, while currencies in the region .MILA00000CUS fell 0.5%.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he had heard Wednesday could be the day of a Russian invasion, and proclaimed it a day of Ukrainian national unity.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko said the country was prepared to make some concessions to Russia, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West.

Russia's rouble RUB= continued to strengthen, last up 0.8%, as the day progressed with analysts pointing to a recent interest rate hike supporting the currency, making it more attractive as a carry trade.

"Fundamental factors such as high rates of the central bank, expensive oil, and a pause in foreign currency purchases continue to play on the side of the rouble. These factors promise to return the rouble to the path of growth very quickly," said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro.

The Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.4%, primarily taking support from strong oil prices which rose to their highest in more than seven years on the rising risks of a Russian invasion into Ukraine. O/R

The Colombian peso COP= edged 0.5% lower, ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data on Tuesday. President Ivan Duque said Colombia's economy expanded by more than 10.2% in 2021, the strongest rate in recent history.

Separately, a U.S. decision to suspend avocado shipments from a violent Mexican state sealed a challenging week for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating suffered an unusual dip in a tracking poll published over the weekend.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1219.24

-1.71

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2359.94

-0.96

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113690.01

0.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

52343.67

-1.66

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4604.62

-1.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

87752.83

-0.49

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1486.29

-0.44

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2174

-0.01

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4493

0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

812.6

-0.73

Colombia peso COP=

3941.48

-0.51

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7829

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

106.3600

-0.18

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

