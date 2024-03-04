EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies start data-heavy week on lackluster note

By Johann M Cherian

March 4 (Reuters) - Latin American assets got off to a lackluster start to the week on Monday with the focus on data releases including inflation numbers from Mexico, Colombia and Chile, while an interest rate cut by Peru's central bank is also on the cards.

The index tracking Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was unchanged against the dollar at 1507 GMT.

Brazil's real BRL= inched up 0.1%. Data showed consumer prices in Sao Paulo, the country's most populous city, rose 0.46% in February, in line with January's increase.

Separately, local central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that though inflation continues to converge towards the regulator's target of 3%, services price growth was still higher than before the pandemic.

Peru's sol PEN= climbed 0.2% as traders positioned themselves for a monetary policy decision by the local central bank on Friday, where economists polled by Reuters expect a 25 basis point rate cut.

Bucking the trend, copper exporter Chile's peso CLP= weakened 0.9% as prices of the metal steadied against a backdrop of demand uncertainty in top consumer China. MET/L

Also on investors radar will be China's annual parliamentary meeting where moderate stimulus plans to stabilise growth are expected, given slowing growth and a property crisis.

Regional oil major Mexico's peso MXN= was flat while Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.2% ahead of respective February inflation reports on Thursday.

"The more interesting story would be the Colombian print, because it has been the most stubborn inflation dynamic in the region and then at some point last year, it started to look more like a case of stagflation," said Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest.

Following a 22% rally in 2023, the MSCI Latin American currencies index has eased around 0.2% so far this year, pressured by uncertainty over the timing of interest rate cuts in developed markets that has led the dollar higher.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS lost 0.3%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 0.6% as mining giant Vale VALE3.SA fell 0.3%.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX crept up 0.2% but Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP dipped 0.2%.

Argentina's dollar bonds surged040114HT0=1M after President Javier Milei vowed to "speed up" plans to overhaul the country and solve its economic woes in a fiery speech to Congress late on Friday. The country's equities index .MERV also advanced 2.6%

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1030.41

0.56

0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2524.79

-0.31

-4.89

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128431.50

-0.58

-4.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

55651.63

0.21

-3.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6440.95

-0.62

3.9

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1082638.57

2.624

16.45

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1284.48

-0.15

7.6%

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9471

0.14

-33.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0036

0.04

15.85

Chile peso CLP=CL

973.6

-0.76

-36.87

Colombia peso COP=

3947.3

-0.19

-24.45

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7664

-0.29

-14.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

844.0000

-0.12

-97.80

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1015

3.45

-98.11

