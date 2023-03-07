EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks, currencies dive on hawkish remarks by Fed's Powell

By Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar

March 7 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies took a hit on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks sent investors scurrying for safer assets like the U.S. dollar.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS dropped 0.4% by 1920 GMT, while stocks in the region .MILA00000PUS declined 1.4%.

The dollar =USD jumped 1.3% after Powell said the U.S. central bank will stay the course until it brings down inflation, adding the ultimate level of rates is likely to be higher than anticipated.

His comments boosted expectations of a 50-basis point interest rate hike this month, with traders' bets on such a hike rising to 58%. FEDWATCH

"The Fed’s message is a negative for emerging markets and means that we may well have to see a return to rate increases in order to maintain spreads versus U.S. rates," said Christian Lawrence, senior market strategist at Rabobank.

"I think that there will not be any rate cuts from the Fed before the middle of next year."

Latin American central banks have dashed hopes of reversing sharp hikes in their interest rates, amid stubbornly high inflation, expectations of further monetary tightening by the Fed and, in some cases, political risks.

The Colombian peso COP= lost 1.4%, snapping a four-day gaining streak, spearheading losses among Latin American peers.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.7% on the eve of the Andean nation's inflation data for February.

The world's top copper producer's trade surplus slowed down in February from the previous month, while exports of the red metal reached $3.45 billion.

The currency of Peru PEN=, the second-biggest exporter of copper after Chile, also dipped 0.8%.

Peru's mines are starting to transport copper concentrate to ports for export again after three months of protests snarled shipments, Energy and Mines Minister Oscar Vera said.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.8%, with inflation expected to remain well above the official target despite slowing in February, fueling expectations of another rate hike by the central bank in March.

The Brazilian real Y> declined 0.5%.

The son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that his father would return next week from self-imposed exile in Florida, but deleted the tweet minutes later.

Brazil's federal police said they were carrying out new raids as part of a probe into January riots in which Bolsonaro's supporters stormed government buildings.

Benchmark stock indexes of Brazil .BVSP, Mexico .MXX and Argentina .MERV fell around 1% to 3%, while Colombia's COLCAP .COLCAP bucked the trend with a 0.1% gain.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.22

-0.86

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2198.29

-1.3

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103715.20

-0.94

Mexico IPC .MXX

53330.07

-1.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5403.87

-0.44

Argentina MerVal .MERV

245663.78

-2.907

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1236.86

0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1870

-0.35

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1230

-0.77

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.9

-0.76

Colombia peso COP=

4766.93

-1.39

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7896

-0.80

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

199.6600

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

367

1.36

