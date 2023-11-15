EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks build on U.S. rate cut-fueled gains; Colombia's peso drops after GDP data

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indexes tracking Latin American currencies and stocks broadly rose on Wednesday, building on the previous session's gains as U.S. economic data continued to fuel hopes of peak rates, though Colombia's currency fell after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter.

MSCI's basket of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.2% against the dollar while its gauge for regional equities .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5%, with those indexes set for their respective third and fourth consecutive sessions in the green.

Data showed U.S. October producer prices (PPI) eased a day after cooler-than-expected consumer inflation readings, providing further evidence that the Fed was done with its rate hikes and might start cutting rates as soon as next year.

"As long as core inflation is under 4.5%, the Fed will do what is necessary to sustain growth and that means cutting rates sooner and faster at the first sign of falling payrolls or unemployment rising towards 4.5%," Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at TSLombard said in a note.

Colombia's peso COP=, however, tumbled 1.9% in its biggest daily loss in a week after data showed the country's economy shrank 0.3% in the third quarter from the year-earlier period, where market consensus was for growth.

The central bank technical team's had forecast gross domestic product growth of 0.4%. However, the benchmark Colcap index .COLCAP sustained gains, rising 0.3%.

More broadly, Latin American and other emerging market assets were also boosted by stronger than expected industrial output and retail sales data in China, with MSCI's emerging market stock index .MSCIEF leaping 2.5% in its best session since early January.

The EM stocks index currently sits at two-month highs of 983.

Argentina's peso ARS=RASL weaken slightly on Wednesday to around 353 per dollar, traders said, after the central bank reactivated its 'crawling peg' for the currency that had been frozen at 350 per dollar since a primary election in mid-August.

Among individual bourses, heavyweights Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2.3% and Mexican shares .MXX jumped 0.4%, while Peru's Lima equities index .SPBLPSPT and Chilean shares .SPIPSA were respectively up 0.5% and 1.1%.

Copper producer Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.7% as prices for the red metal rose on positive China data, and Mexico's currency MXN= was up 0.2%.

Brazil's peso BRL= was about flat on the day.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2040 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

983.41

2.53

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2447.29

0.49

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

123165.76

2.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

52731.25

0.42

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5775.38

1.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

629361.48

-0.812

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1110.39

0.27

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8646

-0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3077

0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

886.9

0.48

Colombia peso COP=

4033

-1.83

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7652

-0.22

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

352.9500

-0.81

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

950

-2.63

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra Maler)

