EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at over three-week high as Brazil mounts record peak

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks touched a more than three-week high on Thursday, with Brazilian stocks at a record peak as the country's senate approved a military pension reform bill.

Stocks took support from lingering optimism over the Sino-U.S. trade war, after a Bloomberg report as well as positive comments from U.S. President Donald Trump brewed some hope over a "phase-one" trade deal.

Regional markets have also been propped up by some positive economic readings this week, with better-than-expected GDP data from Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, being the most notable.

Brazilian stocks .BVSP extended Wednesday's gains to touch a fresh record high, as the Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that restructures the military's career and welfare, part of President Jair Bolsonaro's government welfare reform.

With a major overhaul of the pension system in October, Brazil's markets have been particularly sensitive to any progress in Bolsonaro's program of streamlining government finances and releasing money into the private sector.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA rose to a near two-week high, while MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose as much as 0.3%.

Chile's central bank on Wednesday said it would hold its benchmark interest rate and would likely keep it there for the next several months, even as weeks of protests begin to hammer the country's economy.

However, the bank also slashed its economic growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 on Thursday, warning that the effects of weeks of unrest would linger into next year.

"Though it’s too early to say, especially if the Chilean peso reverses quickly and beyond the central bank's expectations, the higher inflation forecasts bias the next move to a hike," Citi analysts wrote in a note.

"As for FX, a hawkish central bank with no cuts on the horizon should help stabilize the currency, which has been plagued by its low carry."

The Chilean peso CLP= rose to its strongest level against the dollar in more than two weeks. The currency has been propped up by a massive central bank stimulus program, which went into effect earlier in the week.

On the other hand, Argentine stocks .MERV dropped after central bank chief Guido Sandleris resigned on Wednesday, an expected step as Latin America's third-largest economy transitions to Peronism next week under newly elected President Alberto Fernandez.

MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS edged lower after four straight days of gains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2333 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1041.67

0.49

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2709.95

0.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110628.48

0.3

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4732.41

1.88

Argentina MerVal .MERV

34269.94

-1.216

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1610.27

-0.11

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.2104

-0.21

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3718

0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

783.8

0.51

Colombia peso COP=

3456.09

0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3728

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.8800

0.01

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

