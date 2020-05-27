EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks at 10-week high; Brazil's real gains

By Susan Mathew

May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's real extended gains into a sixth session on Wednesday while Latin American stocks rose as investors bet on a swifter economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

Mexican shares .MXX extended gains to a fourth session, while Brazilian stocks .BVSP jumped more than 2%. MSCI's index of Latam shares .MILA00000PUS hit a 10-week high and was up 2.7%.

"The stock market is pricing in a faster than expected economic recovery," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist of Delos Capital Advisors. But he warned of more volatility as economic activity picks up.

Brazil's real BRBY rose 1.3% as the planned reopening of malls and street shops in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, brewed some optimism over an eventual recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Data also showed that Brazil's federal public debt fell 1.28% in April, with the Treasury saying that volumes of Brazilian debt issued in May show financial conditions are gradually returning to normal.

The oil-sensitive Mexican MXN= and Colombian COL= pesos retreated about 0.6% and 0.2% to the dollar, respectively, as crude prices fell. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= dropped in tandem with prices of copper, the country's largest export. MET/L

Commodity prices retreated due to fears of what U.S. measures against China over a new security law in Hong Kong could mean for Sino-U.S. trade relations.

China is one of Latin America's largest trading partners, and a new trade war could mean lower demand from the country.

Argentina's peso ARS= fell to new lows after Fitch and the S&P downgraded ratings as the country defaulted for the ninth time last week. Hopes remained that a restructuring deal could be reached soon.

The country's fiscal deficit nearly doubled in April from the prior month, as the coronavirus outbreak resulted in lower tax revenues and increased public spending.

"The Argentine government is in an especially vulnerable position given its limited access to private credit markets amidst debt restructuring negotiations," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"We are especially concerned about the possibility that political considerations may limit the administration’s ability to timely unwind accommodative policies as economic activity will likely remain subdued and unemployment high long after the healthcare crisis abates."

Argentine stocks .MERV retreated more than 2%.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sonya Hepinstall)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

