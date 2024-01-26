EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks advance, weak copper prices drag currencies of Chile, Peru

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks gained on Friday as data pointing to a downward trend in U.S. inflation helped sentiment towards riskier assets while lower copper prices weighed on the currencies of Chile and Peru.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5% by 1507 GMT and was set for its first weekly gain in four. A gauge of currencies .MILA00000CUS edged up 0.1%, on track for a marginal weekly advance.

The safe-haven dollar =USD dipped after a report showed U.S. price pressures moderated in December, likely allowing the Fed to begin rate cuts by the middle of this year.

Latin American assets have been on shaky grounds in recent weeks as investors pushed back expectations of U.S. rate cuts from March to May due to economic resilience and hawkish comments from policymakers.

With many Latam countries having started an easing cycle, there are concerns that the returns on regional currencies could become less attractive, though some analysts see room for upside ahead.

"The recent repricing of market expectations on the Fed easing cycle beginning in May rather than March has cleaned up positioning and made LatAm markets more appealing," Societe Generale strategists said in a note, adding the dollar is likely to weaken ahead.

"Overall, we keep our stance of a buy on dips when volatility increases as we believe LatAm’s favourable fundamentals and technicals should keep the region’s FX and rates attractive."

Chile's peso CLP= dropped 1% while the Peruvian sol PEN=PE also weakened to 3.7809 per dollar, hurt by a dip in the prices of copper. Both countries are major exporters of the red metal. MET/L

Also weighing on the peso were expectations of a 100 basis points rate cut by Chile's central bank next week.

The Brazilian real BRL= edged up 0.1% in choppy trade after data showed domestic inflation came in well below market expectations, boosting bets of another 50 basis points rate cut at the central bank's meeting next week.

The Bovespa index .BVSP gained 0.4%. Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA dropped 12.1%, a day after it filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The Mexican peso MXN= and the Colombian peso COP= were up 0.1% each.

Equities in Chile .SPIPSA and Mexico .MXX added 1.0% and 0.4% respectively. Argentina's MerVal index .MERV dropped 2.5%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1507 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

984.84

-0.35

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2538.92

0.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

128759.25

0.46

Mexico IPC .MXX

56379.58

0.39

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6045.24

0.96

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1252432.14

-2.53

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1273.12

0.33

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9149

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1760

0.08

Chile peso CLP=CL

919

-1.09

Colombia peso COP=

3927.76

0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7809

-0.75

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

823.5000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1200

3.75

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.