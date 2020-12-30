EMERGING MARKETS-Latam risk assets gain on vaccine-led recovery bets
By Shashank Nayar
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Wednesday, tracking broad dollar weakness and optimism around vaccine developments, while Brazil's benchmark stock index jumped as improving economic readings offset fears of surging coronavirus cases.
Chile's peso CLP= and Colombia's peso COP= rose in early trade, while Brazilian stocks .BVSP hit a record intraday high on improving public finances, as investor hopes for a quick economic revival were reinforced by encouraging vaccine news.
The United Kingdom approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca AZN.L, which has an agreement with the Brazilian government to supply doses to the country.
"Risk sentiment remains buoyant, with vaccine roll-out hopes providing confidence despite growing COVID-19 case numbers," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.
Brazil posted a $3.5 billion public sector budget deficit in November as the government maintained spending to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a share of the economy the deficit steadied and overall debt fell.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in a video broadcast that Brazil had reached its debt limit while dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and called for a return to normality in the country.
The currency of oil-exporting nation Mexico MXN= dropped 0.2% as a surge in coronavirus-related deaths and fresh lockdowns offset gains in crude prices. O/R
More than a quarter of Latin America's deaths have been in Mexico, which, like Brazil, has struggled with a new wave of infections, with rising hospitalizations forcing Mexico City and four states into semi-lockdowns.
The Chilean peso rose 0.6% as the country looked to approve AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate within "weeks or even days" after it receives approval from European or American regulators.
Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS have lost nearly 13.2% this year, and have severely underperformed their broader emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS.
MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.2%.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1285.71
1.5
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2473.99
0.26
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
119650.8
0.2
Mexico IPC .MXX
45053.79
0.81
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4194.52
-0.08
Argentina MerVal .MERV
51949.71
1.227
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1449.11
-0.11
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.1821
-0.01
Mexico peso MXN=D2
19.991
-0.51
Chile peso CLP=CL
708.7
0.89
Colombia peso COP=
3430.5
1.21
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.62
-0.06
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
84.14
-0.13
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
