EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets weaken ahead of Fed; Colombian peso up after regional election results

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sentiment was mostly upbeat across Latin America on Monday, with Colombia's peso jumping to its highest in over a month following regional election results, while investors also awaited interest rate decisions by central banks later in the week.

Colombia's peso spiked COP= as much as 1.7% after opposition candidates largely swept elections for mayors, governors and regional lawmakers on Sunday, dealing a defeat to President Gustavo Petro's leftist coalition in votes that analysts called a referendum on his government.

The local benchmark index, Colcap .COLCAP rose 0.5%.

"These results are likely to be perceived as a political setback for President Petro, lessening the administration's political capital required to advance its agenda," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"Given that the reforms remain generally unpopular, we believe that these results are likely to budge the needle for some ambivalent lawmakers to oppose the government bills more forcefully."

Separately, investors also await a local interest rate decision, later in the week where economists expect the regulator to leave borrowing costs unchanged at 13.25%.

The peso is among the best regional performers so far this year, up 19.7%, benefiting also from high oil prices.

However, MSCI's basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS weakened 0.6% against the dollar ahead of a highly anticipated monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, where the regulator is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

The verdict could determine the outlook for the dollar and consequently emerging markets currencies like those in South America.

Iron ore exporter Brazil's real BRL= rose 0.2% as the raw material's prices got a boost, while oil exporter Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.6%.

Bucking the trend, the Chilean peso CLP= weakened 0.7% in the first business day after the local central bank's decision to suspend its reserve accumulation plan and cut the reference interest rate to less than the expected.

The other regional copper producer Peru's sol PEN= advanced 0.4% as prices of the red metal gained from hopes of an improving outlook from top consumer China. MET/L

Meanwhile, local equity indexes .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.5%, with Chile's benchmark index .SPIPSA falling 1.5%, while Mexico's benchmark index .MXX added 0.8% by 1431 GMT.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP added 0.4% boosted by a 1.8% gain in mining giant Vale VALE3.SA.

Among single movers, Engie Brasil Energia EGIE3.SA slipped 0.2% after the power company said it has agreed to buy a series of photovoltaic power stations in Brazil owned by Atlas Energia from investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Pakistan's rupee PKR= was flat after the central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged, as expected, and forecast inflation would ease in the months ahead after a sharp jump last month.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1431 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

923.28

0.38

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2210.44

-0.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113812.15

0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

49363.41

0.8

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5498.98

-1.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

649123.68

-0.983

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1099.47

0.51

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0055

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0150

0.54

Chile peso CLP=CL

913

2.22

Colombia peso COP=

4069.01

0.70

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8368

0.18

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

2.08

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

