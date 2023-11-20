EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets up; Argentine overseas assets gain on Milei cheer

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Latin American markets rose on Monday with Argentine offshore stocks and bonds surging after far-right libertarian Javier Milei's presidential election victory, while Chile's peso strengthened as latest data spurred hopes of economic recovery.

Argentina's markets are closed on Monday for a local holiday. But its overseas dollar bonds040114HT0=1M maturing in 2035, rallied more than 2 cent to just above 30 cents on the dollar, as per MarketAxess, following Milei's victory on Sunday.

U.S.-listed shares of Argentine companies like oil company YPF YPF.N surged 43.2% and the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ARGT.N advanced 14.9%.

The local peso ARS=RASL traded 920 to the dollar in parallel trade.

"Milei's victory should be positive for the outlook for Argentina's public finances," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"But, again, though, there's a question of whether he would have the political support to push through his agenda."

More broadly, MSCI's gauge for currencies .MILA00000CUS strengthened 0.6% against the dollar on hopes of U.S. interest rates peaking by 1456 GMT.

Meanwhile, Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.8% and the benchmark index .SPIPSA added 0.8% after data showed the local economy expanded by 0.3% in the third quarter.

The latest data marks a recovery for the Andean country's after a contraction in the three months ended June 30.

World's largest copper exporter Chile's peso is among the worst performing this year as demand-denting interest rates and China property woes weighed on the red metal's prices and consequently the economy.

The other copper producer in the region Peru's sol PEN= rose 1.0%, while iron ore producer Brazil's real BRL= spiked 0.8% as prices of base metals like copper and iron ore brightened amid a dipping dollar. IRN/MET/L

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COL= spiked 1.6% as crude prices rose on the prospect of OPEC+ deepening supply cuts to shore up a recent decline in crude prices. O/R

The index tracking regional equities .MILA00000PUS added 0.9%, with Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP climbing 0.5%, while Peru's Lima index .SPBLPGPT slipped 0.3%

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP added 0.4% underpinned by a 2.7% jump in mining giant Vale VALE3.SA.

Mexican markets were shut on account of a public holiday.

A Reuters poll found, Mexican equities will likely gain further in 2024, propelled by faster economic growth from "nearshoring" activity, but local markets may go through some volatility in the months before a presidential election in June.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 985.26 0.9 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2480.64 0.94 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 125497.75 0.58 Mexico IPC .MXX 52685.10 0.41 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5816.79 0.79 Argentina MerVal .MERV 645079.59 7.107 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1130.34 0.46 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.8639 0.83 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.1340 0.42 Chile peso CLP=CL 881.1 0.54 Colombia peso COP= 4002.14 1.62 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7423 0.23 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 353.9500 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 920 5.43 (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru) ((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

