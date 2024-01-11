EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets turn higher after U.S. inflation data; Argentina bonds rise on IMF deal

Argentina's international dollar bonds, stocks gain on IMF deal
Argentina inflation over 200%
Brazil's 2023 annual inflation ends within central bank target
Mexico's industrial output falls
S&P Global revises Ecuador's outlook to negative
Stocks, FX up 0.4%
Updated at 3:15pm ET/2015 GMT
By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Broader Latin American assets rose in choppy trading on Thursday as investors assessed hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data, while Argentina's markets rose after the government reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4%, reversing early losses, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was also up 0.4% against the dollar.
The keenly awaited U.S. consumer price index(CPI) rose 3.4% on an annual basis in December after increasing 3.1% in November, hotter than expected, though the rate of inflation excluding volatile items like food and energy slipped on a yearly basis.
"This print should challenge the markets' expectations of rate cut timing," said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, deputy chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
Traders eventually maintained bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March, pricing in a 71% chance of a cut at that meeting, according to LSEG's rate probability app. US/
However, "because it was not too hot, it should leave the hopes of a soft landing (for the U.S. economy) intact," Wilson-Elizondo added.
Argentina's international dollar bonds rose by as much as 1.68 cents on Thursday after IMF staff and the government reached an agreement that should unlock some $4.7 billion from the country's loan program with the fund.
The 2029 note 040114HX1=1M enjoyed the biggest gains to trade at 38.98 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAccess data, while the currency in the parallel black market ARSB= strengthened to 1,090 per dollar.
"Reaching an agreement does not mean that Argentina will have access to additional net funds; however, not falling into arrears with the IMF is welcomed," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.
However, after initially jumping, Argentina's Merval stock index .MERV slipped 2.5% after data showed the country's annual inflation rate sped past 211% in December, hitting the highest level since the early 1990s.
Among regional markets, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP was flat, while the real BRL= gained 0.3% as annual inflation rate ended 2023 within the central bank's target range for the first time since 2020, despite hotter-than-expected readings last month.
Mexico's peso MXN=D2 rose 0.2.%. Data showed domestic industrial output fell 1% in November from October.
Colombia's peso COP= jumped 0.7%, helped by a 1% rise in oil prices. O/R
Chilean shares .SPIPSA fell 0.5%, and Mexican shares rose 0.4%.
Argentina's state oil company YPF placed $800 million in bonds to mature in 2031 on international markets, its first international issuance in more than four years. Shares YPFD.BA slipped 1.8%.
Ratings agency S&P Global revised Ecuador's outlook to negative from stable, citing increasing liquidity strains.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2015 GMT:
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
994.69
0.58
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2584.57
0.44
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
130806.41
-0.03
Mexico IPC .MXX
55525.85
0.37
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
6029.02
-0.45
Argentina MerVal .MERV
1043924.02
-2.476
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1284.01
-0.37
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.8731
0.02
Mexico peso MXN=D2
16.9175
0.19
Chile peso CLP=CL
910.4
0.60
Colombia peso COP=
3912.78
0.71
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.6889
-0.08
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
815.4000
-0.05
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
1100
4.55
(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.