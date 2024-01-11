EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets turn higher after U.S. inflation data; Argentina bonds rise on IMF deal

News & Insights

January 11, 2024

Written by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal for Reuters

Argentina's international dollar bonds, stocks gain on IMF deal

Argentina inflation over 200%

Brazil's 2023 annual inflation ends within central bank target

Mexico's industrial output falls

S&P Global revises Ecuador's outlook to negative

Stocks, FX up 0.4%

Updated at 3:15pm ET/2015 GMT

By Siddarth S and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Broader Latin American assets rose in choppy trading on Thursday as investors assessed hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data, while Argentina's markets rose after the government reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

MSCI's index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.4%, reversing early losses, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was also up 0.4% against the dollar.

The keenly awaited U.S. consumer price index(CPI) rose 3.4% on an annual basis in December after increasing 3.1% in November, hotter than expected, though the rate of inflation excluding volatile items like food and energy slipped on a yearly basis.

"This print should challenge the markets' expectations of rate cut timing," said Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, deputy chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Traders eventually maintained bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March, pricing in a 71% chance of a cut at that meeting, according to LSEG's rate probability app. US/

However, "because it was not too hot, it should leave the hopes of a soft landing (for the U.S. economy) intact," Wilson-Elizondo added.

Argentina's international dollar bonds rose by as much as 1.68 cents on Thursday after IMF staff and the government reached an agreement that should unlock some $4.7 billion from the country's loan program with the fund.

The 2029 note 040114HX1=1M enjoyed the biggest gains to trade at 38.98 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAccess data, while the currency in the parallel black market ARSB= strengthened to 1,090 per dollar.

"Reaching an agreement does not mean that Argentina will have access to additional net funds; however, not falling into arrears with the IMF is welcomed," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

However, after initially jumping, Argentina's Merval stock index .MERV slipped 2.5% after data showed the country's annual inflation rate sped past 211% in December, hitting the highest level since the early 1990s.

Among regional markets, Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP was flat, while the real BRL= gained 0.3% as annual inflation rate ended 2023 within the central bank's target range for the first time since 2020, despite hotter-than-expected readings last month.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 rose 0.2.%. Data showed domestic industrial output fell 1% in November from October.

Colombia's peso COP= jumped 0.7%, helped by a 1% rise in oil prices. O/R

Chilean shares .SPIPSA fell 0.5%, and Mexican shares rose 0.4%.

Argentina's state oil company YPF placed $800 million in bonds to mature in 2031 on international markets, its first international issuance in more than four years. Shares YPFD.BA slipped 1.8%.

Ratings agency S&P Global revised Ecuador's outlook to negative from stable, citing increasing liquidity strains.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2015 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

994.69

0.58

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2584.57

0.44

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130806.41

-0.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

55525.85

0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6029.02

-0.45

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1043924.02

-2.476

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1284.01

-0.37

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8731

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9175

0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

910.4

0.60

Colombia peso COP=

3912.78

0.71

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6889

-0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

815.4000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1100

4.55

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

