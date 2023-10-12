EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets tumble as US inflation data fuels rate hike bets

By Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies ended their three-day winning streak on Thursday, as the dollar and Treasury yields ticked higher on expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy following hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Headline U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rent and gasoline prices rose, leading traders to boost bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.3% against a stronger dollar =USD, while equities in the region dipped .MILA00000PUS 0.7% with Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX down 0.2% and 1.2% respectively.

Currencies of Chile CLP=, Peru PEN= and Colombia COP= slipped between 0.7% and 1.7%.

"Everyone has embraced the concept of higher for longer U.S. rates after a lot of resistance in the first half of the year," said Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest.

"The data points that came out today confirm what has happened in the last few weeks where people realized, maybe cuts are not going to happen right away."

Emerging markets stocks and currencies including those of Latin America had taken a sharp hit in the days leading up to this week as investors came to terms with the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.

Analysts worry about a challenging path ahead as the gap between U.S. and local interest rates narrows, eating into returns with Thursday's inflation data furthering those expectations.

Argentina's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate to 145% from 118%, according to a Reuters source. That followed the country's inflation data coming in above forecasts, with inflation in the 12 months through September hitting 138.3%.

The peso ARSB= rose to 960 in the informal parallel market, picking up after freefalling past the psychological barrier of 1,000 pesos per U.S. dollar this week.

Iron exporter Brazil's real BRL= was flat as prices of the raw material climbed on hopes of China policy stimulus. IRONORE/

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.9% as investors parsed through minutes from the central bank's last meeting which indicated policymakers will keep rates on hold for an extended period.

Elsewhere, the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and India, current president of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, said "significant progress" has been made on individual debt restructuring cases like Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka, but there are still different views with private lenders on comparability of treatment.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

960.70

0.4

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2249.18

-0.67

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117050.74

0.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

49720.66

-1.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5800.22

0.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

759315.12

5.969

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1112.09

-0.19

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0488

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9926

-0.91

Chile peso CLP=CL

938

-1.38

Colombia peso COP=

4285.2

-1.72

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8337

-0.70

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

960

5.21

