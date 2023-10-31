EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets tread water ahead of Fed; Colombian peso drops after rate decision

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most currency and stock indexes in resource-rich Latin America steadied on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision, though broader indexes were on course for their third straight month in the red, while Colombia's peso fell after the central bank kept interest rates on hold.

Both MSCI's gauges for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUSand regional currencies .MILA00000CUSwere mostly unchanged as investors awaited the Fed's interest rate decision and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the economic and policy outlook. MKTS/GLOB

However, Colombia's peso COP= weakened 1.3%, set for its biggest daily decline in two weeks, after the central bank held benchmark interest rates at 13.25%, as expected.

The bank kept policy steady despite government pressure to lower borrowing costs and a split vote where five board members voted to hike, and two voted for a 25 basis point cut given uncertainty over the economic outlook.

"It’s worth noting that Colombia was the last in Latin American to stop hiking and will likely be the last to start easing," said analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH).

Both the broader Latam currency and stock indexes are on track for their third straight month of declines, pressured by a recent run-up in U.S. Treasury yields and with an unsteady economic recovery in top consumer China and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East adding to jitters.

Monetary easing measures from local central banks to tackle slowing growth made regional currencies less appealing relative to the dollar. The index is on course for a nearly 0.7% loss in October.

"Aggressive monetary easing has become one of the largest weights on emerging market FX, this is likely to continue in Q4 and beyond," BBH analysts wrote in an note.

Regional stocks are set for a nearly 5% decline in October, down for the third consecutive month, with all major bourses in losses.

Brazil's real BRL= was flat ahead of a central bank monetary policy decision on Wednesday, where Copom is expected to cut interest rates by half a percentage point.

Mexico's peso MXN=edged up 0.1% after preliminary estimate showed the local economy expanded for the eighth consecutive quarter, exceeding expectations.

Among South American indexes, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP advanced 0.5% with GPA PCAR3.SA jumping 7% after the retailer said it expects to raise about $98.71 million from asset sales in coming quarters.

Ambev SA ABEV3.SAleapt 4%, eyeing its best session since March after the brewer reported a jump in net profit, while wholesale chain Assai ASAI3.SA rose 3.9% after upbeat third-quarter net profit.

Chile's benchmark index .SPIPSA slipped 0.5%, though LATAM Airlines LTM.SN gained 1.5% after the airline said fourth-quarter bookings were looking "in a strong position" in almost every segment so far.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX was off 0.4%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

914.98

-0.75

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2189.68

0.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

113076.60

0.48

Mexico IPC .MXX

49094.08

-0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5407.50

-0.48

Argentina MerVal .MERV

579345.78

-2.087

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1088.15

-0.05

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0420

-0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0318

0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

894.9

1.21

Colombia peso COP=

4118.5

-1.36

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.827

-0.45

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

900

7.78

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

