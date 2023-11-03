EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets surge as jobs data cement Fed pause hopes

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stocks and currencies in resources-rich Latin American markets got a boost on Friday as metals prices ticked higher on a weaker dollar and U.S. jobs data bolstered hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done with monetary tightening.

Iron ore producer Brazil's real BRL= rose 1.2%, while currencies of regional copper producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN= gained 1.0% and 0.1% as base metals prices brightened. MET/LIRN

U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar have fallen further from recent highs as investors shifted focus to riskier emerging markets equities and currencies after key October U.S. non-farm payrolls data signaled slowing job growth, adding to expectations that U.S. borrowing costs have peaked.

MSCI's gauge for South American currencies .MILA00000CUS strengthened 1.3%, while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 3.8%, its best day since early April by 1449 GMT.

"You could argue that in the short-run there's going to be a lot of relief because there was lot of tension with the increase in term premium in the U.S.," said Eduardo Ordonez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest.

"It's a little early to declare victory on this front, because even though the payrolls number was weaker than expected today, it's a very nonlinear variable to look at."

Trading also gained steam as investors in Brazil and Mexico returned to markets after a public holiday.

Latam stocks and currencies are on track for their second straight week of gains as U.S. rate worries ease, while no signs of a conflict widening in the Middle East also added to relief.

The broader stock index is set for a 5.7% gain, its best week in the year, with Brazilian stocks .BVSP among the best performers after the country's central bank delivered a 50 basis points rate cut earlier in the week.

The MSCI's gauge for South American currencies ison track for a nearly 2.2% gain, its best weekly performance since mid-September.

The currencies of regional oil producers Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP= rose 0.6% and 1.1% respectively even though crude prices slipped from early gains. O/R

Among individual bourses, Mexico's benchmark index .MXX surged 4.2%. Data showed gross fixed income investment in one of the region's biggest economies rose 3.1% in Augustfrom July.

Bucking the trend, Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP slipped 0.2% after the technical team of Colombia's central bank raised its inflation outlook for 2023 to 9.8% from 9% previously, as inflation concerns persist.

Peru's benchmark Lima index .SPBLPGPT slid 1.5%, with Credicorp BAP.LM falling 5.7% after the firm posted a drop in third-quarter net profit.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1451 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

949.55

2.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2350.12

3.86

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117522.02

2.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

51858.18

4.16

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5550.52

1.65

Argentina MerVal .MERV

656663.64

0.393

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1095.68

-0.17

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8937

1.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.3970

0.65

Chile peso CLP=CL

879.7

0.95

Colombia peso COP=

3981.7

1.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7571

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

905

2.21

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

