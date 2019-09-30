EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets subdued as trade woes persist

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks made slight moves on Monday as the dollar stood firm amid concerns about the fallout from a bruising U.S.-China trade dispute and signs of a global slowdown.

Capping a volatile quarter for financial markets marked by heightened trade tensions, political turmoil in Britain and Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's markets, an index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS edged down 0.3% on the day, on track for its worst three months since June 2018.

The Argentine peso ARS=, among the worst performers this quarter, shed nearly a third of its value after President Mauricio Macri's poor showing in the presidential primaries in August. The Brazilian real BRL= and the Colombian peso COP= followed with about 7% declines each.

On the day, Latin American currencies edged lower as the dollar found favor following weak growth data from Germany and lackluster China factory activity numbers.

Trade headlines also frayed investors' nerves following reports last week that the Trump administration was considering de-listing Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets even though they were hosed down by Treasury officials.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP dipped with banks taking a hit, while a 2% jump in car rental company Localiza RENT3.SA and homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA CYRE3.SA helped offset the losses.

A fall in oil prices hurt Colombia's peso the most, while the stock index .IGBC stayed afloat.

Chile's assets CLP=, .SPIPSA came under pressure after data showed its production of both copper and lithium jumped in August, although its manufacturing production dropped 1.5% compared with the same month the previous year.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1517 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1001.21

-0.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2669.93

-0.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

104774.00

-0.29

Mexico IPC .MXX

42996.80

0.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5072.66

-0.53

Argentina MerVal .MERV

28415.09

-1.601

Colombia IGBC .IGBC

12897.38

0.04

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1670

-0.28

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7240

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

728.1

-0.31

Colombia peso COP=

3474.63

-0.52

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.385

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

57.5750

-0.43

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

