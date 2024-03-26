EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets steady in quiet trading; Nigeria bonds rise after rate hike

By Ankika Biswas and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

March 26 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and equity markets were steady on Tuesdayin muted trading, while Nigeria's sovereign international dollar bonds rose following a 200 basis-point rate hike.

The MSCI index for Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.2% and a gauge of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS firmed 0.5%, in the green for the first time in four sessions.

Trading was quiet on a data-light day and ahead of the Good Friday holiday on which many markets around the world will be closed.

Investors also looked ahead to a key U.S. inflation print on deck Friday for further confirmation on the path of interest rates in the world's largest economy, and how that could impact appetite for riskier emerging market assets.

"We think Fed rate cuts combined with a U.S. soft landing and relatively benign financial market conditions should lead to an overall dollar downtrend against many G10 and emerging market currencies," analysts at Wells Fargo said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria raised its rate to 24.75%, its second straight hike in an attempt to tame soaring inflation, boosting sovereign international dollar bonds.

The 2029 noteXS2445169985=TE saw the biggest rise, up 1.4 cents as high as 97.91 cents on the dollar, its highest price in almost two years, according to Tradeweb data. The bond was last trading at 97.565 cents on the dollar.

"Governor Cardoso's desire to bring inflation crisis to a close and also strengthen the naira will lead to more tightening. We have penciled in further 100-bps hikes in May and July each before the hiking cycle is brought to a close," David Omojomolo, an Africa-focused economist with Capital Economics wrote.

In Latin America, data showed Brazil's consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in their mid-March reading but the 12-month print slowed to its lowest level since last year. The real BRL= was down XX% against the dollar.

Brazil's central bank said discussions on more modest interest rate cuts in the future emerged within the rate-setting committee.

Colombia's peso COP= jumped 1.3% to its highest in three months at 3845.5 to the dollar.

Mexico's stock exchange .MXX outperformed other regional bourses, rising 1.2%, helped by a 4.2% rise in shares of Grupo Banorte GFNORTEO.MX.

Peru's Economy Minister Jose Arista highlighted the economy likely grew between 2%-3% in February versus the year-ago period, a positive sign as it aims to climb out of recession.

Highlights

** Hungary cut its rate to 8.25%, slowing the pace of easing after its currency fell to a one-year low

** Mexico's Pemex bids for more favorable financing rates with sustainability plan

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1039.47

0.32

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2517.89

0.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126897.71

-0.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

57227.95

1.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6520.39

0.4

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1214588.18

0.139

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1318.11

-0.86

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9803

0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.6505

0.14

Chile peso CLP=CL

979.9

0.07

Colombia peso COP=

3845.5

1.27

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6953

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

856.5000

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

995

2.51

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; editing by Ed Osmond and Marguerita Choy )

