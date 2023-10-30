EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets steady as global rate outlook eyed; Colombia's peso up after regional elections

By Johann M Cherian

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose as investors awaited interest rate decisions by central banks later in the week, while Colombia's peso jumped to its highest in over a month following regional election results.

Colombia's peso spiked COP= as much as 1.76% after opposition candidates largely swept elections for mayors, governors and regional lawmakers on Sunday, dealing a defeat to President Gustavo Petro's leftist coalition in votes that analysts called a referendum on his government.

"These results are likely to be perceived as a political setback for President Petro, lessening the administration's political capital required to advance its agenda," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"Given that the reforms remain generally unpopular, we believe that these results are likely to budge the needle for some ambivalent lawmakers to oppose the government bills more forcefully."

The local benchmark index, Colcap .COLCAP rose as much as 0.5% before reversing gains and closing 0.4% down. Domestic public debt bonds maturing in February 2033 were valued at a yield of 11.859% versus 11.93% at Friday's close.

However, MSCI's basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS weakened 1% against the dollar ahead of a highly anticipated monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, when interest rates are expected to remain unchanged.

The verdict could determine the outlook for the dollar and consequently emerging market currencies like those in South America.

The central banks of Colombia and Brazil also meet this week.

Brazil's real BRL= reversed earlier gains, dropping nearly 0.1% after the country's finance minister avoided confirmation that the government still intends to erase the budget deficit in 2024, further eroding confidence in the administration's commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Mexico's peso MXN= and Peru's sol rose 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP fell 0.7%.

Meanwhile, MSCI's index tracking regional stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.5%, with Chile's benchmark index .SPIPSA falling 2%, while Mexico's benchmark index .MXX rose 0.6%.

A nearly 3% drop in crude oil prices also weighed on Latin America's oil companies, with shares of Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA and Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN down 1.2% and 3% respectively.

Among single stocks, Engie Brasil Energia EGIE3.SA slipped 1.7% after the power company said it has agreed to buy a series of photovoltaic power stations in Brazil owned by Atlas Energia from investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

922.58

0.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2188.16

-1.48

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112495.53

-0.71

Mexico IPC .MXX

49247.81

0.56

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5433.36

-2.42

Argentina MerVal .MERV

592407.22

-9.634

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1088.69

-0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0407

0.12

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0313

0.45

Chile peso CLP=CL

905.7

3.05

Colombia peso COP=

4062.5

0.86

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.822

0.57

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

950

4.21

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Jonathan Oatis)

((Lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

