EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets slip on geopolitical and rate worries, but set for weekly gains

By Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Latin American markets slipped on Friday, though a jump in oil prices supported Colombia's currency, as investors shifted focus from riskier assets as conflict in the Middle East escalated.

The broader MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.7% and the index tracking regional stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 1.3%, as investors turned to safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar and Treasuries.MKTS/GLOB

The broader Latam stock and currency indexes were set to gain 2.6% and 1.7% for the week, the first weekly gain in four, as dovish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers boosted risk appetite, though Thursday's U.S. inflation report put further interest rate hikes firmly on the table.

"The sharp increase in U.S. yields and the strengthening of the USD in recent weeks have created opportunities in the LatAm FX and rates spaces, especially since the fundamental and technical aspects remain constructive," analysts at Societe Generale wrote in a note.

"However, we are cautious, as the external environment could remain volatile ahead."

Geopolitical concerns remained front and center after Israel's military ordered more than a million people to leave the northern half of the Gaza Strip ahead of an anticipated ground invasion in response to devastating attacks by Hamas militants last the weekend.

The shekel ILS= shed 3.6% this week, touching an eight-year low.

Mixed economic data from top commodities consumer China weighed on prices of copper and iron ore, further weighing on Chile's peso CLP=, Peru's sol PEN=PE and Brazil's real BRL=, which fell between 0.3% and 0.7%.

"When Asia has a problem, it's never a good time to be bullish on Latin America because Asia is a major commodity consumer," said Arthur Budaghyan, chief emerging market and China strategist at BCA Research.

Equities in Brazil .BVSP and Mexico .MXX both slipped nearly 1%.

The currency of top oil exporter Colombia COP= was a lone bright spot, jumping 1% as oil prices rose nearly 6% amid risks of disruptions to supply. O/R

In the week to Wednesday, emerging market debt funds saw outflows of $2 billion - their 11th straight week of outflows and longest losing streak since November - while equity funds suffered their largest outflows since May 2022 of $4.3 billion, according to Bank of America.

MSCI's index tracking emerging markets equities .MSCIEF rose 1.4% for the week, and emerging markets currencies .MIEM00000CUS gained 0.3%.

A focus was also on political developments, with surveys showing far-right libertarian Javier Milei leading the polls ahead of Argentina's Oct. 22 presidential vote. Argentinian markets were closed for a holiday.

Elections will also be held in Poland and Ecuador over the weekend.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

950.85

-1.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2221.96

-1.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

115901.57

-0.98

Mexico IPC .MXX

49300.65

-0.89

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5777.75

-0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

760673.75

6.159

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1113.65

0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0867

-0.73

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0625

-0.53

Chile peso CLP=CL

940.9

-0.31

Colombia peso COP=

4234.5

1.02

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8473

-0.53

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Lisa Mattackal and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

