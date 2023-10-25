EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets slip as rising US yields, stronger dollar weigh; Mexico stocks rise

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies slipped Wednesday as investors assessed corporate earnings and a rising U.S. dollar and Treasury yields weighed on global risk appetite, though Mexico's benchmark stock index outperformed on hopes for stronger growth.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS was down 0.4% while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS edged down 0.1% against the dollar.

Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasury notes rose as the U.S. dollar strengthened to a one-week high, as underwhelming corporate results in the U.S. raised concerns over the economic strength of the world's largest economy FRX/MKTS/GLOB

However the Mexican stock index .MXX rose 0.9%, eyeing its strongest session in over two weeks. A senior finance ministry official said the economy could expand by 3.5% or more this year and largely dismissed concerns that the rising value of the local currency since August was bad for the country's exports.

However, Mexico's currency MXN= fell 0.4%.

Colombia's peso was the region's top performer, rising 0.7% after China elevated diplomatic relations with the country to a strategic partnership.

Emerging markets assets have been under pressure as rising U.S. Treasury yields diminish the relative attractiveness of riskier assets and as investors sour on risk amid an uncertain monetary policy environment.

However, some market watchers pointed to potential tailwinds after top consumer China's parliament body approved $137 billion in sovereign bond issuance to help boost the economy and infrastructure.

"Anything that's pushing the global recovery narrative and the second-largest-economy China being healthy is going to be good overall as well for Latin America," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

Currencies of top copper producers in the region reversed earlier gains as the stronger dollar weighed on metal prices, with Peru's sol PEN= down 0.31% and Chile's peso CLP= was little changed on the day.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP, Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP and Chile IPSA .SPIPSA fell between 0.1% and 0.8%, also weighed down by corporate earnings.

Among single movers, WEG WEGE3.SA sank 10% after the manufacturer of electric motors and industrial paints reported revenue below analysts' expectations in the third quarter.

Mexico-listed Alsea ALSEA.MX gained 5% after the restaurant chain operator posted a 56% jump in quarterly net profit, boosted by strong sales in its Mexico stores and a drop in some commodity prices.

Santander Brasil SANB3.SA the Brazilian unit of the Spanish lender reported a 12.5% decline in third-quarter net profit. Shares slipped 1.5%.

Elsewhere, Argentina's peso continued to strengthen in trading on the informal parallel market, rising to 980 per dollar after slumping earlier in the week after election results.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

920.78

0.02

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2185.96

-0.42

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112829.97

-0.82

Mexico IPC .MXX

48691.39

0.85

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5515.62

-0.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

686238.16

4.907

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1104.19

-0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9981

0.04

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.3227

-0.41

Chile peso CLP=CL

925.2

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

4180.6

0.72

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.862

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

980

12.24

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rod Nickel)

