EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets slip; Argentina stocks up on Milei's new bill package

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies gave up some gains on Thursday as the U.S. dollar rose, while Argentinian stocks rose after President Javier Milei sent a package of bills to Congress as he looks to battle the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.6%, snapping four consecutive sessions of gains.

A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.5% against the dollar =USD, which rose for the first time this week in thin trading. FRX/

Argentina's Merval index .MERV rose 3.6% after Milei sent the bills to Congress late on Wednesday.

The official peso ARS=RASL stood at 807.95 per dollar with the spotlight on a bill declaring an economic emergency until Dec. 31, 2025.

Brazil's consumer prices rose by more than expected in the month to mid-December, data showed, likely validating the central bank's decision not to accelerate the pace of its interest rate cuts at the moment. Separate data showed Brazil's formal job creation fell short of expectations in November.

"In our assessment, the moderation of inflation, including core support the continuation of a gradual easing cycle," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

Brazil's central bank sees the pace of 50-basis-point interest rate cuts per meeting as appropriate for current conditions, governor Roberto Campos Neto said.

Despite the day's pullback, assets across Latin American markets are set for a merry end to the year after a dovish Fed and a softer inflation report last week bolstered risk sentiment.

The broader stocks index is poised for a yearly gain of nearly 25%, its best year since 2016, while the currencies index is set to log annual gains of 23%, its best since 2009.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.2% and equities .MXX were down 0.4%. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in November, data showed.

Among regional bourses, Chilean shares .SPIPSA rose 0.8%, while Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP gained 0.4%.

Chile's SQM SQMA.SN rose as much as 7.8%, hitting its highest levels since August, after the lithium miner on Wednesday said it would partner with copper giant Codelco for the future development and production of the metal in the Atacama salt flat.

Shares were last up 4.8% on the day.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1021.62

1.17

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2658.31

-0.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

134156.66

-0.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

57341.97

-0.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6249.47

0.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

904439.76

3.605

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1193.06

0.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8574

-0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9585

-0.24

Chile peso CLP=CL

884.6

-0.25

Colombia peso COP=

3876.87

-1.25

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6781

0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

807.9500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

980

2.04

