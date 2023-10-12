EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets slide as U.S inflation data fuels rate hike bets

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies came under pressure on Thursday, as the dollar and Treasury yields ticked higher on expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy following hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Headline U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rent and gasoline prices rose, but data excluding volatile items like food signaled underlying inflation is slowing.

MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.2%, on course to snap three straight days of gains.

Currencies of Chile CLP=, Peru PEN= and Colombia COP= slipped between 0.5% and 1.0% by 1502 GMT.

"Everyone has embraced the concept of higher for longer U.S. rates after a lot of resistance in the first half of the year," said Eduardo Ordóñez Bueso, EM debt portfolio manager at BankInvest.

"The data points that came out today confirm what has happened in the last few weeks where people realized, maybe cuts are not going to happen right away."

Emerging markets stocks and currencies including those of Latin America had taken a sharp hit in the days leading up to this week as investors came to terms with the prospect of higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates.

While currencies have held their ground this week, analysts worry about a challenging path ahead as the gap between U.S. and local interest rates narrows, eating into returns.

Iron exporter Brazil's real BRL= was in a bright spot, up 0.1% as prices of the raw material climbed on hopes of China policy stimulus. IRONORE/

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.7% as investors parsed through minutes from the central bank's last meeting.

Also on tap are Argentina's September consumer inflation figures which economists expect to balloon to 135.6% on an annual basis. The data is due at 1900 GMT.

Equities in the region .MILA00000PUS also fell 0.5% with Colombia's Colcap .COLCAP and Mexico's benchmark index .MXX down 0.6% and 1.2% respectively.

Elsewhere, India's September retail inflation eased to 5.02% on the back of softer vegetable prices, but remained above the central bank's target that the regulator has signaled would be key before easing rates.

Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are close to reaching a staff-level agreement following talks in Morocco this week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people involved in the discussions.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1502 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

961.63

0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2252.84

-0.51

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117050.74

0.27

Mexico IPC .MXX

49733.44

-1.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5827.47

0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

731822.17

2.132

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1108.29

-0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0488

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9484

-0.67

Chile peso CLP=CL

934.4

-1.00

Colombia peso COP=

4232.78

-0.50

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8429

-0.94

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0000

0.03

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

945

6.88

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

