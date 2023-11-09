EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets roll after Powell's remarks; Banxico stays pat on rates

By Siddarth S and Johann M Cherian

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Risk sentiment took a dive across Latin American marketson Thursday, pressured by a strengthening dollar and rising U.S. yields after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, while Banxico stayed pat on monetary policy as expected.

A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS weakened 1.4% against the dollar, while MSCI's index for South American equities .MILA00000PUSshed 1.5% by 1946 GMT.

U.S. Treasury yields rose after Powell remarked Fed officials "are not confident" that interest rates are yet high enough to finish the battle with inflation. US/USD/

Currencies and stocks in the region notched their best week since September on Friday on hopes that U.S. interest rates had peaked after the U.S. central bank stayed clear of a rate hike in the previous week, and traders started pricing in monetary easing in 2024.

"People were a little too quick to think that just because the Fed was on hold, that would mean that the rate cuts were coming," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso MXN=slid 1.7% and the country's benchmark index .MXXdipped 0.1%, impacted by global factors.

Banxico kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected at 11.25%, underscoring it would maintain the reference rate at its current level for "some time," a moderation in language from previous statements.

The central bank is "waiting for signs that service inflation locally has stabilized... that continues to be one of the bigger drivers of inflation," Ziemba added.

Earlier in the day, data showed domestic inflationeased to 4.26% in October, but remained above Banxico's target rate.

The sol PEN=slipped 0.1% from earlier gains, while the Lima index .SPBLPGPTadded 0.3% ahead of the verdict where economists widely expect a 25-basis points interest rate cut to 7%.

Oil exporter, Colombian peso COP=jumped 1.3% as crude prices ticked higher, while Brazil's real BRL= weakened 0.7%.

Among individual local bourses, Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSPslipped 0.2%, hauled by a 11.9% drop in Minerva BEEF3.SA after the meatpacker posted downbeat third quarter results.

Grupo Soma SOMA3.SAjumped 6.2%, with analysts saying better-than-expected working capital dynamics than peers helped the Brazilian fashion company in the third quarter.

Colombia's Colcap .COLCAPadded 0.2% after data showed domestic price growth cooling in October.

(Reporting by Siddarth S and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Diane Craft)

