EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets rise ahead of Fed; Copom rate verdict on tap

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks were up on Wednesday ahead of a Brazilian central bank rate decision later in the day, while investors also awaited a U.S. monetary policy verdict out of the world's largest economy.

MSCI's index tracking Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 1.8%, while a basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS strengthened 0.7% against the dollar by 1439 GMT.

Brazil's real BRL= climbed 0.5% ahead of a central bank monetary policy decision, where economists widely expect the regulator to slash the Selic interest rate by 50 basis points to 12.25%. The decision is due at 2100 GMT.

"At 12.75% (currently), the policy rate is on a highly contractionary stance, excessively so now that inflation expectations are at 4%," Felipe Camargo, senior emerging markets economist at Oxford Economics, said.

"It is market consensus that rates will reach 11.75% by year-end."

Also aiding sentiment during the session, domestic industrial production in September saw its second positive month in a row but it continued to grow at low levels amid high interest rates pressure.

Focus will now shift to the U.S. Fed which is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. Investors will be keen on Chair Jerome Powell's conference at 1430 ET (1830 GMT) after the statement to gauge how long the central bank could keep rates elevated.

South American currencies and stocks had a disappointing end to October, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields on expectations of U.S. credit conditions staying restrictive for a while.

However, amid hopes of the U.S. tightening cycle nearing an end, analysts see interest shifting from the dollar to other currencies that offer investors higher returns, some of which are those of developing economies.

Meanwhile, Oil exporters Mexico's peso MXN= gained 0.8% and Colombia's peso COP= added 0.1% as crude prices shot up as the Israel-Hamas conflict raged on. O/R

Among individual equity indexes, Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP advanced 1.5%, with Telefonica's Brazilian unit VIVT3.SA surging 3.7% after the firm reported upbeat net profit for the third quarter.

Cielo CIEL3.SA added 1.1% after the country's largest media company payment system posted an 8.3% increase in net profit during the third quarter.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX climbed 0.4% with Banorte GFNORTEO.MX up 1.4% after the financial group posted a 15% increase in third-quarter net profit, propelled by double-digit growth in almost all of its loan sectors.

Chilean and Peruvian stocks and currencies saw limited action with the local markets closed due to a public holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1441 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

916.85

0.18

-4.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2227.01

1.81

4.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114822.91

1.48

4.64

Mexico IPC .MXX

49260.39

0.4

1.64

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

0.00

2.76

Argentina MerVal .MERV

594087.51

2.579

193.98

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1096.32

0.75

-14.83

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

YTD % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0086

0.62

-33.85

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9065

0.73

10.01

Chile peso CLP=CL

894.9

0.00

-31.32

Colombia peso COP=

4110.81

0.11

-27.46

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8268

0.01

-15.41

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.01

-94.68

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

895

2.79

-97.85

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.