EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets rally on Sino-U.S. optimism; Argentina debt deadline eyed

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed for the first time this week, bouncing from all-time lows, while most other Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday on signs that tensions between the United States and China were easing.

Except for the real, most currencies were also set for weekly gains as optimism over major economies re-emerging from coronavirus-related lockdowns bought a measure of risk appetite to markets.

Positive dialogue between Beijing and Washington soothed investor concerns over a renewed trade spat between the two.

"The last thing global investors need right now amid the global coronavirus pandemic is a one-two punch from spiking trade war risks," wrote Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

The U.S. dollar rose after data showed the world's largest economy lost fewer jobs than expected last month.FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY rose 1.6% as the once unthinkable level of 6.00 to the dollar remained in sight. The currency plunged to new lows on Thursday after the central bank delivered a deeper cut in interest rates than expected.

The real BRL= was set to lose nearly 5% for the week, and is among the worst performing emerging market currencies this year.

"There are downside risks for the BRL, firstly because the outlook for the economy could deteriorate further, and secondly because criticism of (President Jair) Bolsonaro's crisis management could increase and exacerbate the political crisis," wrote You-Na Park-Heger, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

Currencies of Mexico MXN=, Colombia COP= and Chile CLP= all rose around 1%, tracking gains in oil and base metal prices.

Stocks followed suit, with those in Brazil .BVSP in the lead. Mexican shares .MXX rose 2%, while Colombian shares .COLCAP added 0.8%.

Argentine markets were filled with uncertainty as the government's deadline for bondholders to agree to its debt restructuring offer was only hours away.

The twin economic and debt crises have driven a huge gap between the Argentine peso's ARS= official rate, kept almost static by capital controls, and tumbling black market and other unofficial rates.

Still, Argentine stocks .MERV were set to outperform their peers for the week with a more than 11% gain, as major utilities and miners in the country were seen on stable ground even amid the coronavirus crisis.

Colombia's central bank had earlier this week said it expects a contraction of between 2% and 7% in gross domestic product this year due to pandemic-driven impact on productivity.

Analysts at Credit Suisse expect a contraction of 4.1%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1921 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

911.42

1.62

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1626.59

4.04

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

80288.98

2.78

Mexico IPC .MXX

37560.50

2.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3916.39

-2.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

36444.05

1.656

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1121.85

0.76

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7486

1.61

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.7580

1.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

826.5

1.00

Colombia peso COP=

3891.72

0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4068

-0.15

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.2700

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sonya Hepinstall)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

