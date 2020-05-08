EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets rally; Argentina debt offer deadline eyed

By Susan Mathew

May 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real firmed for the first time this week, bouncing from last session's all-time lows, while most other Latin American currencies also strengthened on Friday on signs of easing tensions between the United States and China.

Beijing said Sino-U.S. trade negotiators had agreed to improve the atmosphere for the implementation of a Phase 1 deal, days after President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs.

"The last thing global investors need right now amid the global coronavirus pandemic is a one-two punch from spiking trade war risks," wrote Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis also lifted sentiment, keeping the dollar at bay. FRX/

Brazil's real BRBY rose 1.4% to 5.76 but the once unthinkable 6.00 to the dollar was still in sight. The currency plunged to new lows on Thursday after the central bank delivered a deeper cut in interest rates than expected.

The case for more cuts was made stronger on Friday by official figures showing inflation in April plumbed over 20-year lows.

The U.S.-China optimism filtered through to commodity markets, aiding gains in commodity-price reliant Latam markets. O/RMET/LIRONORE/

Currencies of Mexico MXN=, Colomabia COP= and Chile CLP= all rose more than 1%.

Stocks followed suit, with those in Brazil .BVSP in the lead. Sao Paulo's Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 2% on broad-based gains. Mexican shares .MXX rose 0.9%, while Chilean shares .SPIPSA extended gains to a fourth straight session.

In Argentina, markets were filled with uncertainty as the government's deadline for bondholders to agree to its debt restructuring offer was only hours away.

The twin economic and debt crises have driven a huge gap between the Argentine peso's ARS= official rate, kept almost static by capital controls, and tumbling black market and other unofficial rates.

Colombia's central bank had earlier this week said it expects a contraction of between 2% and 7% in gross domestic product this year due to pandemic-driven impact on productivity.

Analysts at Credit Suisse expect a contraction of 4.1%

"We expect second quarter GDP data to be sharply down due to the lockdown ... We don't expect a full rebound in the third quarter that would compensate for the decline in the second quarter, and there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding what the next steps following the quarantine will be like."

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1401 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

910.52

1.52

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1618.48

3.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

79776.75

2.12

Mexico IPC .MXX

37125.81

0.91

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4012.70

0.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1116.75

0.3

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.7597

1.36

Mexico peso MXN=D2

23.7120

1.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

827.8

0.85

Colombia peso COP=

3875.42

0.99

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.4017

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

67.2700

-0.12

