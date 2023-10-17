EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets mixed amid rising U.S rates and Mideast tensions

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Latin American markets were mixed in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors eyed rising U.S. Treasury yields and escalations in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, though higher oil and metal prices supported most regional currencies.

U.S. Treasuries resumed climbing as robust economic data and policymaker comments appeared to make the case for the Federal Reserve to keep restrictive policies in place for longer than expected. MKTS/GLOB

Investors also eyed unfolding developments in the worsening conflict between Israel and Hamas, as hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital. Oil prices rose on continued regional supply concerns. O/R

"With no major escalation in the conflict over the past few days — and amid efforts from G-10 leaders to defuse the tension — markets have resumed their aversion to rates," analysts at Scotiabank wrote in a note.

Rising oil prices supported MSCI's gauge of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS, which gained 0.2%, led by over 1% gains in the Columbian peso COP= and Chilean peso CLP=CL.

The Latam regional stocks index .MILA00000PUS pared earlier gains and was about flat, with Mexico's benchmark index .MXXand Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP down 0.2% and 0.4%.

Uncertainty over the trajectory of U.S. interest rates have kept Treasury yields volatile over the past month, weighing on riskier emerging market assets, while the conflict in the Middle East has further weighed on sentiment.

Chile's peso picked up off 11-month lows and Peru's sol PEN= gained 0.2%, also aided by stronger copper prices.

Currencies of the copper producers are the worst performing in the region in the year as demand worries as a consequence of China's embattled property sector and high borrowing costs weighed. MET/L

Mexico's peso MXN= dropped 0.8% against the dollar, while Brazil's real was about flat after August services activitydata disappointed markets.

Argentina's stock market surged more than 8% to a record high as investors returned to markets following two national holidays when domestic assets improved in foreign markets, just five days before presidential elections.

Among individual movers, Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA rose 0.8% after announcing it has created a company to sell and distribute sand obtained from its iron ore tailings.

Also in the region, Venezuela's government and opposition will resume long-suspended talks that President Nicolas Maduro said would benefit the upcoming 2024 election, a move that could lead to Washington easing sanctions.

Elsewhere, Fitch placed Israel's sovereign debt rating of "A+" on rating watch negative.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

950.66

0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2246.58

-0.09

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116021.99

-0.44

Mexico IPC .MXX

49721.12

-0.2

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5890.74

0.64

Argentina MerVal .MERV

824359.98

8.372

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1119.19

0.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0389

-0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0092

-0.76

Chile peso CLP=CL

935.8

1.19

Colombia peso COP=

4192.5

1.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8411

0.19

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

965

1.55

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

