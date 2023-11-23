EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets inch up; Mexico's peso steady after inflation data

By Johann M Cherian

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies edged up on Thursday in holiday-thinned trade, while Mexico's peso was cushioned by latest data signaling persistent local inflation pressures, boosting bets for Banxico to keep rates steady through the year.

Mexico's peso MXN= ticked up 0.2% and the local benchmark equities index .MXX added 0.3% after data showed annual inflation in the region's top economy edged up to 0.63% in its mid-November reading, from 0.24% the previous month.

"We continue to think that Banxico will be the last major central bank in the region to cut interest rates (in Q1 of next year) and, if anything, the risks are skewed towards a later start to the easing cycle," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Investors now await minutes from Banxico's November monetary policy meeting due later in the day.

More broadly, MSCI's index tracking Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 0.1%, against the dollar while the index tracking stocks .MILA00000PUS added 0.5% by 1441 GMT.

Trading worldwide was expected to be quiet due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

Brazil's real BRL= inched 0.4% up after monetary policy director Gabriel Galipolo said that variables with a higher transmission capacity for monetary policy have performed well, even amid international turbulence, including fluctuations in the exchange rate and oil prices.

The local stock index Bovespa .BVSP climbed 0.3%, with Bradesco BBDC4.SA adding 3.0% after the lender said its board of directors has elected Marcelo de Araujo Noronha as the firm's new chief executive.

Sabesp SBSP3.SA added 1.0% after the privatization of the Sao Paulo water and basic sanitation firm was approved by commissions of the legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, Argentina's Merval index .MERV gained for the third-straight session, adding 2.8%. The country raised taxes on U.S. dollar purchases destined for savings or made with bank cards to protect the central bank's limited reserves, weeks before President-elect Javier Milei assumes office on Dec. 10.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= slipped 0.2% as crude prices extended previous session's losses while, copper producer Chile's peso CLP= appreciated 0.2% as prices of the red metal brightened. MET/LO/R

Chile's benchmark stock index .SPIPSA fell 0.4%. Among company news, ratings agency Fitch downgraded Codelco's credit rating by one notch to BBB+ from A-, to reflect the deterioration of the state-owned copper giant's credit profile.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 pared some gains and traded at 28.85 to the dollar after the local central bank raised its policy rate by a larger-than-expected 500 basis points to 40%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Latin American market prices from Reuters

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

987.27

0.37

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2470.84

0.43

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126548.34

0.41

Mexico IPC .MXX

52841.98

0.33

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5776.55

-0.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

851972.93

1.593

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1133.70

0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8894

0.24

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1725

0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

871.9

-0.01

Colombia peso COP=

4067.5

-0.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7243

-0.01

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

356.9500

-0.13

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1045

3.35

