EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets hold at 1-month highs as focus turns to China tariff deadline

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Latin American markets held around a month's high on Monday, building slightly on gains made last week as the focus turned to the upcoming deadline on further U.S. tariff action against China.

Lower-than-expected export data from China served to remind investors of the economic slowdown bought about by the Sino-U.S. trade war, although markets have so far held out hope for an interim deal before the Dec. 15 deadline.

"If the December 15 tariffs on China go ahead, then our view is going to come under more significant pressure, with the anticipated EM growth recovery pushed from Q1 2020 to Q3 2020," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

Strong Chinese imports pointed to robust demand for copper within the country's manufacturing space, pushing up prices, while perceived increases in demand for iron ore in China's steel mills supported Chinese iron ore futures. MET/LIRONORE/

Increased prices for the materials, which are major exports for Latin American economies, saw buying into assets linked to them, such as the Chilean peso CLP= and iron ore miner Vale SA VALE3.SA, which is among the largest stocks on the Brazilian stock index .BVSP.

The Bovespa was flat but just a few points shy of a record high, with the index having conquered a new peak for a bulk of last week's sessions.

Shares of Brazil's largest domestic airline, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA, and those of its listed loyalty program, Smiles Fidelidade SMLS3.SA, were the top gainers on the Bovespa after the former offered to buy out the latter's minority shareholders at a roughly 25% premium.

The MSCI's indexes of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS and currencies .MILA00000CUS hovered around one-month highs.

The Brazilian real BRL= weakened slightly to the dollar after logging its best week in more than one month.

The Chilean peso surged for a fifth straight session after the country's central bank launched a large stimulus program. The currency was also supported by stronger prices for copper, the country's top export.

Argentina's peso ARS= was largely unchanged after President-elect Alberto Fernandez signaled a policy shift with his new cabinet.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0210 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1051.84

0.27

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2741.72

0.31

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111096.40

-0.03

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4717.20

-0.14

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1611.67

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1569

-0.29

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.2935

0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

770.5

0.85

Colombia peso COP=

3418.01

0.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3798

-0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.9300

0.03

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

