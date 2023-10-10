EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets gain on dovish Fed comments; Argentina stocks hit record high on FX hedging

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stock indexes jumped on Tuesday as dovish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials and safe-haven buying pushed down Treasury yields, while Argentina's stock index hit a record high as the peso plunged past 1,000 per dollar.

MSCI's index tracking Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS gained 2% against a falling dollar =USD, set for its best day since January, after Federal Reserve officials indicated rising bond yields could limit interest rate increases.

Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, slipped after those comments and as investors bought the safe-haven asset amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, though markets were not overly concerned by the impact on Latin America.

"Until there is a sense that Hamas-Israel can pull in other actors, it will be seen as just a small regional matter that may not impact global FX values nor aid the dollar in becoming a safe haven," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

Argentina's benchmark stock index .MERV soared over 10% to an all-time high, with traders attributing the move to hedging purchases due to sharp peso depreciation as the currency ARSB= fell past the psychological barrier of 1,000 pesos per dollar on the informal parallel market.

The gap between the peso's value on official and informal markets is now over 200%. Argentina's central bank board said it will discuss hiking the benchmark interest rate from its current 118%.

Broader Latin American markets are recovering after coming under pressure from a rising dollar and Treasury yields amid growing gaps between developed market interest rates and rates in the region, though uncertainty remains.

"Yield spreads which have given some of these regional currencies some protection may compress quite sharply in the next few months, leaving them exposed," Shaun Osborne, Scotiabank chief currency strategist told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Mexico's peso MXN= and its Colombian peer COP= added 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, while Brazil's real BRL= gained 1.4% ahead of consumer price data due Wednesday.

Chile's currency CLP= continued to lag its regional peers, falling 0.8% as worries about lower demand from China weighed on prices of major export copper. MET/L

Chile's central bank governor, however, said the bank sees only a short-term impact on prices from the peso's depreciation.

Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS rose 3.6% in its best day in six months.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 output growth estimate for Latin America and the Caribbean to 2.3%, though it expects contractions in Argentina and Chile.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1930 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

946.52

1.19

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2255.27

3.57

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116875.96

1.49

Mexico IPC .MXX

50329.08

2.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5781.40

2.13

Argentina MerVal .MERV

710110.99

9.478

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1117.58

-0.06

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0565

1.43

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9250

1.46

Chile peso CLP=CL

927.4

-0.84

Colombia peso COP=

4217.5

2.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8129

0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

0.01

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

990

-4.55

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian, Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

