EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets fall; Brazil's real dips on weak data

By Susan Mathew

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's real slid 1% on Wednesday on disappointing retail sales data, while Latin American stock markets were mostly lower, unmoved by the long-expected signing of a U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal at a ceremony that held no surprises.

The real BRL= touched its lowest in 5-1/2 weeks and led losses among regional currencies. Data showed retail sales in Latin America's biggest economy rose just 0.6% in November from the previous month, below a forecast of 1.1%.

"Both retail sales and industrial production, the latest indicators, have shown that there is little consistency in the recovery process of the Brazilian economy, which hinders local markets a little," said Alvaro Bandeira, chief economist at the digital bank, Modalmais.

Sao Paulo-listed stocks .BVSP lost 1% and posted their biggest decline in more than seven weeks. The index marked its seventh losing session in nine.

After roiling market for 18 months, Washington and Beijing took the first step toward ending their trade war by signing a Phase 1 trade deal, a move already priced into markets.

The deal cut some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Chinese pledges to purchase more American farm, energy and manufactured goods and address some U.S. complaints about intellectual property.

Wall Street held gains and remained near all-time highs, but regional bourses barely reacted, staying in well the red. MSCI's index of Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS slipped 1.4% and looked to clock its biggest daily decline since late November.

China's pledge to buy more U.S. agricultural goods could hurt Brazil by reducing demand in the biggest market for Brazilian soybeans, said Edward Glossop, Latin America economist at Capital Economics in London.

In Mexico, shares .MXX fell 0.3%, while the peso MXN= - a weather vane for trade sentiment - traded little changed against a weaker dollar. FRX/

The Chilean peso CLP= eased about 0.6% on falling prices for cooper, the country's main export. Colombia's currency COP= tracked oil prices lower. MET/LO/R

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUB= traded flat after dropping to 61.81 per dollar following the surprise resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1951 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1138.19

-0.5

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2872.27

-1.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116465.28

-0.99

Mexico IPC .MXX

44633.24

-0.31

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4883.68

-0.78

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41028.31

-1.454

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1649.43

-0.23

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1779

-1.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8047

-0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

775.2

-0.58

Colombia peso COP=

3297.65

-0.35

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.323

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.9500

0.18

(Additional reporting by Luana Maria Benedito in Sao Paulo, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.