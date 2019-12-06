EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets eye best week in more than one month on trade optimism

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Friday amid continued optimism over Sino-U.S. trade talks, while regional currencies continued to benefit from sustained weakness in the dollar.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said trade talks are "moving right along," even as Beijing maintained its stance that some existing tariffs must come off as part of an interim agreement.

With fewer than 10 days left before additional U.S. tariffs are imposed on Chinese goods, markets are holding out for a phase one trade deal.

The MSCI's index of Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was set for an eighth straight day of gains, pushed up by heavyweight Brazilian stocks .BVSP.

The Bovespa had touched a record high on Thursday, and was set for a fifth straight gaining session on sustained strength in energy and mining stocks, tracking robust commodity prices.

Oil prices rose with OPEC and its allies set to formally agree to more output cuts in early 2020, while Chinese iron ore futures strengthened over the week on positive economic indicators from the country. O/RIRONORE/

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA ticked up and were set for a third straight gaining session.

The MSCI's index of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was set for its best week since late-October, and was also set to snap four straight weeks of losses.

While weakness in the dollar .DXY has benefited emerging currencies this week, better than expected payrolls data for November could shift the tide in the greenback's favor. USD/

The Chilean peso CLP= made small moves but was set for its best week in more than a year amid continued efforts by the country's central bank to prop up the currency.

The currency, which fell to a record low last week in the face of violent anti-government riots in the country, prompted a large stimulus program from the central bank that kicked off on Monday.

Brazil's real BRL= traded sideways, as consumer price inflation bounced back to seven-month highs in November from ultra-low levels the month before but still remained below the central bank's target.

The Argentine peso ARS= was largely flat ahead of President-elect Alberto Fernandez announcing his cabinet later in the day, with all eyes on who will be the new minister of Treasury.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 0132 GMT

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1047.78

0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2728.90

0.69

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111063.23

0.4

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4740.26

0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1614.74

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1884

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.3724

-0.02

Chile peso CLP=CL

780.3

0.06

Colombia peso COP=

3443.28

0.54

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3748

0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

59.9400

0.08

