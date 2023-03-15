EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets dive as Credit Suisse revives bank rout, dents risk appetite

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas

March 15 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies tumbled on Wednesday as worries over the stability of Swiss lender Credit Suisse and fears of financial contagion drove investors to the safe-haven dollar.

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS dropped 1% and touched its lowest in over one month, while the MSCI Latam stocks gauge .MILA00000PUS lost 1.9%, falling to an over two-month low.

The dollar =USD jumped 1% on renewed investor concerns that a full-blown global banking crisis may be brewing. US/

"Credit Suisse has a much larger balance sheet than SVB and is much more globally inter-connected, with multiple subsidiaries outside Switzerland including in the U.S... Credit Suisse is not just a Swiss problem but a global one," said Andrew Kenningham, an economist at Capital Economics.

Mexico's peso MXN=, Peru's sol PEN= and Brazil's real BRBY= lost between 0.3% and 2%.

The Credit Suisse fallout weighed on Mexican bank shares, with Banorte GFNORTEO.MX, Banregio RA.MX and Banco Del Bajio BBAJIOO.MX down between 3.5% and 5.1%.

However, the President of the Mexican banking association (ABM) said the is robust and strong and has not been affected by the SVB collapse.

On the other hand, Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP, which houses most of Latin America's biggest banks, was flat after a sharp drop earlier in the day, with Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA and BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA paring most of their losses.

"Banks in markets (especially emerging ones) where interest rates have risen substantially are more at risk of investment portfolio valuation erosion," said Rahul Shah, head of corporate and thematic research at Tellimer Research.

Shah sees Chilean and Brazilian banks' capital most exposed to any downward revaluation of their investment portfolios.

The currency of Chile CLP=, the world's top copper producer, slid 2.2%, tracking a sharp decline in prices of the red metal. MET/L

Those declines put the Chilean peso on track for its worst single-day showing in four months.

Colombia's peso COP= lost nearly 3%, on track for its steepest single-day drop in a month.

The country's industrial production growth slowed to 0.2% year-on-year in January, reflecting the slowdown in economic activity.

Oil also kept Latam currencies under pressure, as crude prices dropped to their lowest level in over a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery.

Peru's economic activity contracted in January, after 22 months of uninterrupted growth, affected by social protests after the dismissal of the President Pedro Castillo in December.

Separately, tech startups in Latin America are struggling to find banking alternatives after the crash of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the few banks that offered much-needed dollar accounts and catered to the specific needs of the sector.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

945.64

0.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2085.54

-1.85

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102890.80

-0.04

Mexico IPC .MXX

52268.24

-0.8

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5197.85

-1.9

Argentina MerVal .MERV

209624.21

-4.909

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1114.93

-3.57

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2973

-0.77

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.9668

-1.99

Chile peso CLP=CL

820.5

-2.16

Colombia peso COP=

4880.1

-2.92

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7985

-0.31

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

202.5600

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

375

0.53

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Lisa Shumaker)

