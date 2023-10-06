EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets bounce, set for bad week on Fed rate fears

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks indexes broadly turned higher on Friday, but were still headed towards their worst week since last June after a blowout U.S. payrolls report spurred expectations of more tightening by the Federal Reserve.

MSCI's indexes of Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS and stocks .MILA00000PUS turned higher in afternoon trading, snapping four consecutive sessions in the red as markets calmed and the U.S dollar =USD slipped. Stocks rose 1.2% and the currency index gained 0.2%.

"We've had a pretty big sell off in the bond and equity markets this week, this feels like a bounce," said Regina Chi, emerging markets portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

Both indexes initially fell after much stronger than expected U.S. jobs data earlier in the day caused traders to step up bets for another rate hike by the Fed this year.

The Latin American stock and currency indexes were on track for weekly losses of 5.4% and 3.2%, respectively, the worst week for both in sixteen months.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped to their highest in over a decade this week, pressuring risk-sensitive emerging market assets and dimming the relative atractivness of interest rates in the region.

"A bit of a fear factor is what we're seeing because of higher rates and the stronger dollar," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research, Americas at ING Financial Markets.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.4% on the day and Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.5%.

The currencies of the top oil exporters are the biggest decliners in the region for the week, down 4.5% and 6% respectively, with crude prices eyeing their steepest weekly decline since March on demand worries. O/R

Chile's peso CLP= underperformed, dipping 0.6% against the dollar, after data showed annual inflation hit its lowest in more than two years in September.

The Brazilian real BRL= slipped past 5.20 per dollar for the first time since March, but recovered and was last up 0.1% at 5.16.

Mexico's benchmark index .MXX edged up 0.4%, recovering some ground after touching a 9-month low on Thursday.

Emerging markets will be in focus next week as officials gather for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's annual meetings.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

939.57

1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2178.44

1.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114434.72

1.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

49656.64

0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5660.60

0.8

Argentina MerVal .MERV

637029.78

3.908

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1101.69

0.85

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1610

0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1794

0.37

Chile peso CLP=CL

919.6

-0.63

Colombia peso COP=

4321

0.47

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8199

-0.28

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

350.0500

0.00

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

870

-3.10

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Rami Ayyub)

