EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets bounce as Mideast conflict boosts commodity prices

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies and stocks turned higher in afternoon trading on Monday, boosted by surging oil prices as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas raised supply fears.

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS rose 1%, led by gains in the Colombian peso COP= and Brazilian real BRL= which were up 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

Contracts tracking crude prices increased over 4% on worries of escalating tensions hitting oil supplies from the Middle East.O/R

"Volatility will remain the key dynamic in oil markets in the aftermath of the surprise Hamas attacks against Israel ... the risk of a major supply shock has gone up," said Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research.

MSCI's emerging market index for Latin America .MILA00000PUS was up 1.2%, with Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP index, Colombia's Colcap and Argentina's MerVal up between 0.6% and 3.3% after falling in early trading.

Global stock markets also reversed losses during afternoon trading after a senior Hamas official said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having "achieved its targets."

"While the conflict in the Middle East adds to the global uncertainty, we do not believe that this situation would trigger a deterioration of the world trade or emerging market economies," said Carlos Von Hardenberg, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners.

Separately, the CEO of Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SAsaid the conflict is likely to lead to higher volatility and speculation in oil markets. Shares of the oil giant rose 4%.

Mexico's peso was flat after data showed annual inflation eased in September but still remained above the central bank's 3% target, supporting forecasts that it would keep its key interest rate at unchanged.

Argentina's peso ARSB= continued to weaken, setting a fresh record of 935 per dollar as investors eye upcoming elections.

Latin American currencies ended the previous week with steep losses amid expectations that U.S. credit conditions would stay tighter for longer.

Israel's shekel ILS= dropped to 3.95 per dollar on the day. The Bank of Israel said it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency in the open market to maintain stability.

MSCI's emerging market equities index .MSCIEF dipped 0.1%, and currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.2%.

Chilean markets were shut for a public holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT:

Stock Indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

936.80

-0.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2190.41

1.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114862.28

0.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

49423.84

-0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

0.00

Argentina MerVal .MERV

649758.97

3.314

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1111.22

0.84

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1315

0.58

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1579

0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

919.6

0.00

Colombia peso COP=

4311

0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8246

-0.29

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

349.9500

0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

935

-5.88

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)

((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.