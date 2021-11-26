EMERGING MARKETS-Latam joins emerging market rout on fears of new virus variant

By Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies joined a broader selldown in emerging markets on Friday as the possibility of a more dangerous coronavirus variant saw investors fleeing risky assets on fears of new global restrictions.

MSCI's index of Latin American (Latam) currencies .MILA00000CUS sank 0.8%, touching a seven-month low, while stocks plummeted 3.5% to a one-year low.

Mexican and Chilean currencies MXN=, CLP= led losses across Latam, dropping more than 1% each, while Argentine stocks .MERV lagged their regional peers with a more than 5% slump.

Brazil's real BRBY fared considerably better than its regional peers, only falling around 0.2% as the health regulator called for some travel restrictions, although President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to dismiss such measures.

Brazil's central bank head also said he expected inflation to peak soon and recede next year, taking some pressure off the economy.

Broader emerging market assets slumped after a coronavirus variant that scientists say could be vaccine-resistant and more transmissible was detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and South Africa. Several countries in Europe and Asia tightened travel restrictions.

South Africa's rand ZAR= sank 2% and hit more than one-year lows. The rand ended its third straight week in the red.

"This is devastating for (South Africa's) tourism sector which was hoping for a bumper December as borders had opened up... Terms of trade are certainly going to be less favourable as a result of lost tourism dollars," said Lloyd Miller, research analyst at ETM Analytics in South Africa.

Turkey's lira TRY= lost almost 4% during the session, before paring some losses. It is seen ending the week down about 9%. The central bank said it was committed to interest rate cuts, even after the latest sent the currency crashing to all-time lows.

In what could further strain ties between Ankara and its Western allies, a Turkish court ruled on Friday that philanthropist Osman Kavala must stay in prison, extending his four-year detention without conviction. Western countries have called for his immediate release.

Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds XS1303929894=TE tumbled to their lowest in more than a year and the cost of insuring exposure to the country's debt rose amid rising concerns over tension with Russia.

Russia's rouble RUB= hit seven-month lows with tumbling oil prices also weighing. O/R

The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds declined to 21.2% in October, its lowest since Aug. 1, central bank data showed on Friday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1222.18

-2.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2043.04

-3.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102266.74

-3.35

Mexico IPC .MXX

49382.45

-2.45

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4594.07

-0.17

Argentina MerVal .MERV

80747.17

-4.955

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1321.62

-1.29

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.5754

-0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.8310

-1.25

Chile peso CLP=

830.26

-1.19

Colombia peso COP=

4005.53

-0.76

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0383

-0.40

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.7900

-0.09

